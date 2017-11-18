1 of 1 McLaren 720S MSO is a Black and Gold Ode to Dubai

McLaren Special Operations has developed yet another a special edition 720S, which was shown today at the 2017 Dubai Motor Show.

The 1 of 1 720S is a bespoke commission for a local Dubai area customer. It goes heavy on the black and gold, with a mean-looking Zenith Black satin exterior paint finish and brush gold wheelsand accents. The engine cover is also made of 24-karat gold, a feature that is likely inspired by the gold foil in the legendary McLaren F1’s engine bay. The car is also equipped with a myriad of carbon fiber MSO components such as the front splitter and front air intakes, rear bumper, roof panel, rear diffuser, door mirror arms, rear aero bridge, rear decklid and engine cover.

What’s truly setting this 720S apart from others is the rear wing motif. It features Bruce McLaren’sfamous quote, “Life is measured in achievement, not in years alone.” in gold Arabic writing, which is shaped to mimic the Dubai skyline. The MSO treatment continues inside with brush gold and carbon fiber accents, black Alcantara seats, a 1 of 1 plaque and gold door appliques.

McLaren says the lucky owner of this MSO 720S take delivery of the car from McLaren Dubai when the Dubai Motor Show finishes. The show will conclude in Novemeber 18th.

Courtesy Luxury4Play