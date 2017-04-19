10 days of luxury on a Kenyan safari

Kenya, besides being considered the cradle of mankind, is one of the finest – if not the best – country to do an African wildlife safari vacation. It is even referred to as the home of African safari. With its prime game parks, one can only marvel at the destinations. But you need more than a year to travel through the various destinations. The following is a 10 day luxury Kenyan luxury safari vacation to consider:

Day 1 – Nairobi

You will be met at the airport and transferred to your city hotel. Depending on your flight times, you can visit various city excursions like the museum, David Shedrick Wildlife Trust, the Giraffe Center, Karen Blixen Museum, or do a city tour. Hotels include Hilton, Sarova brands, Intercontinental Hotel, Radisson Blue, Sheraton, as well as Kempinski.

Day 2 – Amboseli

After a good rest from your flight day, you will be taken to Wilson Airport to catch a morning flight to Amboseli National Park. This is a prime park hosting all “the big five”. It also serves as an elephant breeding sanctuary and corridor. Superbly situated in the leeside of Mount Kilimanjaro, one is able to see the snowcapped mountain early in the morning.

Lunch in the lodge, followed by free time at leisure. If so inclined, you can do an afternoon game drive. In the evening after dinner, relax as you are entertained by local Masai dancers. You can choose from various luxury camps like Tortilis Camp and Selenkany Adventure Camp

Day 3 – Amboseli

On this day, do an early morning game-drive. At that time, most of the animals have not yet gone back into their hideouts. Return to the camp and have your breakfast. You can opt to spend your day at the camp or go and visit a Masai model homestead. In the evening retire early in preparation for your onward flight to Laikipia.

Day 4 – Laikipia

After checkout you will be transferred to the airstrip. Board your flight to Wilson Airport and then take another flight to Laikipia Lewa Conservancy. This is an example of a world class conservation effort for wildlife conservation. You will be met at the Laikipia air strip by a tour guide in a jeep and taken to the camp. Enroute, you will do a game drive. After lunch, you can relax by the pool side or visit the local community. There are several conservancies there to choose from.

Day 5 – Laikipia

On this day set out for the “wild dog safari”. This is a walking safari where you can walk for 5-10 kilometers seeing the marvels of nature. You will be guided by experienced Masai guides who have extensive knowledge where to find the animals. You will have your lunch in the bush and then trek back to the camp for an evening at one of the following camps: Loisaba Tented Camp, Lewa Safari Camp, Sabuk House or Sweet waters Serena Camp.

Day 6 – Naivasha

After checkout you will be driven to the Laikipia airstrip for your morning flight to Nairobi. Once in back in Nairobi, you will be picked and transferred to Naivasha by road. There will be a brief stopover at the Rift Valley View Point. You will see the Great Rift Valley escarpments. Then you will continue on to Naivasha proper. Lake Naivasha is one of the fresh water lakes in Kenya and serves as a birding sanctuary. Most of the migratory birds can be found here. Flamingos have migrated there from Lake Nakuru. In Naivasha, you can choose from Lodia House by the Governors Brand or visit Oserengoni Wildlife Sanctuary ( Chui Lodge) where you can do night game drives, and experience nocturnal life in the wild.

Day 7 – Naivasha

Spend the day in Naivasha and choose from various activities from mountain climbing at Mt Longonot, natural treatment at the geo-thermal spa, biking at Hells Gate National Park, or do a boat ride at Lake Naivasha. In the evening return to the lodge and relax.

Day 8 – Masai Mara

Check out early in the morning and drive to the Masai Mara. This is a world class park known to host the 8th Wonder of the World – The great migration which sees the migration of close to 2 million wildebeest, zebras and gazelles from Serengeti in Tanzania to Masai Mara in search of pastures. If your tour is in the right season, you can watch them closing the crocodile infested Mara River. Thousands of the wildebeest fall prey to the crocodiles.

You will arrive in the Mara in time for lunch. Relax and take an afternoon game drive and retire in the evening. Luxury accommodations in Mara are many ranging from Mara Engai, Elephant Pepper Camp, and the Governor’s Collection among others.

Day 9 – Masai Mara

Set out for a full day game drive by the river where animal sightings are guaranteed. On this day optional activities include the Balloon Safari, charity work to the local community, and a visit to a Masai model homestead. In the afternoon return to the camp.

Day 10 – Nairobi – Home

Check out after breakfast, and then transfer to the airstrip for a flight back to Nairobi. You will be met at the Wilson airport in Nairobi and taken to Carnivore restaurant for lunch. Later in the afternoon you will be taken to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for your home flight.

By Duncan Wairimu, CEO at Elite Kenya Luxury. Courtesy A Luxury Travel Blog

