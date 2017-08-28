10 Instagram Insights to a Yacht Charter Experience

In the age of social media, it is easier than ever to catch a glimpse of different luxury lifestyles. Whether you’re interested in supercars, mansions, or private aviation, there is sure to be an Instagrammer sharing insight into the life of a jet set. For those in search of their next adventure, Instagram shares spectacular photographs of yachts for charter and the indulgent benefits that come with seafaring. We’ve handpicked the ten most glamorous Instagram snapshots from the world of yachting.

The Luxury Yachts

With such a vast selection of luxury yachts for charter, you’ll need to be astute in your choice to ensure the vessel fulfills your requirements. M/Y HARLE, offered for charter through Silver Star Yachting, is the perfect choice for family charters or groups of friends.

The Sunsets

The view of a setting sun is best experienced from the water on your luxury yacht charter. With such vibrant hues of gold and red, the sky transforms into an oil painting of sorts. Relax on the sun deck with a cocktail in hand, as the setting sun illuminates the sky.

The Destinations

Chartering a yacht opens doors to exotic new places – some places so serene, pure and beautiful that you’d pinch yourself and question its existence. Discovering new destinations is what makes the whole yachting experience so exhilarating.

The Atmospheric Beach Clubs

Charter a yacht and go club-hopping down the French Riviera. There is no place like the Cote d’Azur for glitzy hangouts, with its sense of opulence and immense natural beauty. This summer, recline on a deck chair, sip on fine rosé and enjoy good music at Anjuna Beach Club in Èze.

The Watersports

On an indulgent and relaxing yacht charter, try your hand at adrenaline-inducing watersports to get the blood pumping. A wide range of tenders and toys are available on most yachts, whether you are looking to maintain fitness, explore, or just have some fun.

The Fine Food

A yacht charter is an exceptionally fruitful gastronomical experience, whether chartering in the Caribbean, the Mediterranean or beyond. Sail around and come across different cuisines and produce from regions like Italy, France, and the Balearic Islands.

The Onboard Amenities

Chartering a superyacht provides you with the highest level of comfort, flexibility, privacy, and service. The many amenities on offer – including a swimming pool, helipad, toys, and expansive sun deck – make the journey all the more special.

The Glamorous Nightlife

The bustling nightlife of the French Riviera, Spain, and Greece has made the Mediterranean a top destination for yacht charters. The legendary Ibizan nightclub, Ushuaia, is the place to be in 2017!

The Spectacular Views

Views like these come as standard when chartering a yacht. Whether visiting land or admiring from the sun deck, the bank of breathtaking sights that you’ll create while at sea will stick with you forever. One can witness some of the most stunning views – be it that of new cities, unpopulated land masses, or glorious wildlife.

The Adventurous Diving

If discovering the water kingdom is your thing, then diving while on a yacht charter comes highly recommended. Gain access to remote scuba dive sites and crystalline waters. It is relaxing, liberating, and, most importantly, great fun. Silver Star Yachting encapsulates this emotion in a picture.

