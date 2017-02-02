11 Endearing Valentine’s Day Gifts & Gets

Looking for that perfect Valentine’s Day gift that’s sure to charm the loved ones in your life? With so many options to choose from, it can certainly be challenging to narrow down the field—potentially turning into a shopping endeavor that’s more bitter than sweet. Even so, throngs will surely shop to their heart’s content this holiday amid estimates that U.S. sales generated from Valentine’s Day gift purchases in 2016 neared 19 billion. As my gift to you, here’s a lovely list of tried-and-true ideas with enduring appeal.

Roseshire Luxury Rose Delivery (www.Roseshire.com)

For the ultimate, over-the-top Valentine’s Day gesture this year check out Roseshire, a luxury rose company setting the ultimate bar with their “Legacy Box” featuring 10-dozen beautifully assembled roses! Who wouldn’t love that kind of amazing gesture? This unprecedented 10-dozen rose collection is perfect for those who want to express their love in the grandest of ways. And, those preferring more subtle gestures can choose Roseshire’s signature “Valentine’s Day” or “Legendary” collections, available in one, two or four-dozen boxes all delivered in a custom-designed Roseshire box. Each premium rose is assessed, hand-manicured, and affixed with individual water tubes to ensure superior quality. This company has forged long-standing relationships with sustainable growers in Southern California and spent years developing a process to move their roses swiftly and carefully from the field to your door, under ideal conditions for freshness.

Sugar Lips Polishing Scrub (www.Skinn.com)

Keep your pout smoothed to sweet perfection with Skinn Cosmetics’ Sugar Lips Polishing Scrub for Lips and Laugh Lines. Perfect for Valentine’s Day, of course, but all other days ahead…you’ll always be ready to pucker up! Made with real sugar and a special butter blend, this indulgent lip scrub will gently exfoliate dry, flakey skin. Using aloe leaf extract and blended oils derived from sweet almonds, olives, avocados, mangos, pistachios and coconuts, this non-abrasive scrub will relieve chapped lips once and for all, revealing a soft, smooch-able smile. Just apply polish to lips and gently massage in a circular motion. Rinse off with warm water and pat lips dry. For long-lasting results, immediately follow with your favorite lip treatment. Use two times per week or as-needed. Your lips will soon become kissably soft and smooth!

Petal Fresh Pure Body & Massage Oil (www.PetalFresh.com)

Live free, pure and simple with these Body and Massage Oils from Petal Fresh Pure. Lightweight and fast-absorbing, these oils provide intense hydration while filling the air with the natural aroma of a unique blend of fruit oils infused with certified organic ingredients. Currently there are three oils in the line: Clarifying Mandarin & Mango, Firming Pomegranate & Grapefruit and Smoothing Coconut. All Petal Fresh Pure product formulations utilize the medicinal properties of organic herbs to cleanse and nourish without the use of harsh chemicals. The company uses only paraben-free ingredients and uses no artificial coloring, and the products are never tested on animals. Petal Fresh offers affordable, healthy choices inspired by the need for botanical, eco-friendly remedies in the cosmetic and body care markets.

‘Myths & Legends’ Aphrodisiac Scents 2-Pack (www.GoodCleanLove.com)

Reportedly “inspired by the world’s most renowned lovers,” Good Clean Love’s organic aphrodisiac scents are made with all-natural ingredients that are designed to awaken the passionate lover in each of us. With Myths & Legends, you can discover the enduring power of rare, ancient aphrodisiac essential oils including East Indian Sandalwood, Omani Frankincense, and Bulgarian Rose. They contain no fixatives, allowing the scents to respond to the unique body chemistry of each individual wearer. They are a sensual, healthy alternative to synthetic fragrances, which are often produced with 95% petrochemicals including acetone, phthalates and many endocrine disrupters. The Myths fragrance alluring and sensual. Legends is balanced and evocative, capturing the strength of masculine energy.



Mark West California Pinot Noir 2014 (www.MarkWestWines.com)

Delicious on its own or paired with a romantic recipe for two, this wine is a tasty way to show your love this Valentine’s Day. Mark West California Pinot Noir is a medium-bodied, fruity red that features scents of spice, dark fruit, and cassis, with notes of savory and smoky oak. The core reveals a pleasing mix of black cherry, cola, strawberry, plum, and soft tannins balanced out by a round mouthfeel. The consistent quality of this wine is understandable, given the majority of fruit comes from the central coast of California, including the Russian River Valley, Carneros, Santa Lucia Highlands appellations. It pairs perfectly with everything from grilled salmon to a juicy cheeseburger.

Original Wine of the Month Club (www.WineOfTheMonthClub.com)

For Valentine’s Day, wine lovers can also turn to the Original Wine of the Month Club for great gift giving options—from gift baskets with a fine selection of robust full-bodied reds and delectable sparkling whites to gift-able wine club memberships that can endure, and endear, in for months beyond. With convenient online ordering, free shipping and gift-giving ideas starting at less than $25, wine lovers are only a click or call away from the perfect gift for family members, friends and business clients. The Original Wine of the Month Club’s “Monthly Gift Club” is certainly a gift that keeps giving. Order a one-year membership for your friends and loved ones and they will receive a wine delivery every one- to- three months—your recipient will be reminded of your generosity with each flavorful wine selection! With free shipping for every order, each package is gift-wrapped and comes with a personalized, hand-written greeting.

Miller Lite Personalized Etched Signature Pint Glass (http://Shop.Millerlite.com)

Here is a great gift that’ll ensure it’s always Miller Time for the favorite beer drinker in your life! You can easily personalize one or more pint glasses with a favorite saying, their name or a creative message—but within reason, only those that pass the PG rating, of course. These also come in ready-to-gift packaging, so those of legal drinking age can buy it from the convenience of the couch at shop.millerlite.com, and skip the pain of wrapping paper! So keep the good times rolling with this officially licensed glassware from Miller Lite!



Frank Lloyd Wright Jewelry (http://Shop.FrankLloydWright.org)

She’ll also adore this Frank Lloyd Wright Jewelry now available online. Frank Lloyd Wright represents refined style, and these truly unique jewelry designs marry natural materials with man-made elements in combination with geometrical form and function. This jewelry line perfectly captures his aesthetic, and these beautiful pieces will complete any outfit, whether causal or dressy. These pieces make great gift items, whether you’re treating yourself or shopping for a special someone.

ARMigami Fashion Wraps (www.ARMigami.com)

Here’s a sweet accessory that really does it all! ARMigami is a wrap designed with every woman in mind. Depending on your mood or the weather, ARMigami changes with you! Wear it as sleeves, a skirt, a scarf, a haltertop and so much more. Proudly made in USA, each wrap comes in a matching pouch perfect to take anywhere. I also love that ARMigami takes the clutter out of your closet by giving you one wrap with endless possibilities.

Heat Holders Ladies Lounge Socks with Heart Grip (www.HeatHolders.com)

Whether at home, at work or at play she’ll surely want to stay warm in the cold winter months or when ensconced in a chilly environment—and these thermal socks are not only warm and cozy but fashionable to boot. This short ankle length slipper-style sock with turn over cuffs is ideal for lounging around the home. They include heart shaped non-slip grippers on the bottom to provide better traction on indoor wood or tiled surfaces. Thick and chunky with long pile cushioning, these thermal socks will help keep feet fully comfortable and supported. The inside of each sock has been intensively brushed, which makes it not only feel sensationally soft but also traps warm air close to the skin keeping your feet warmer for longer. Wrapped in a pretty ribbon that says “Just for you”, these socks (available in stripe or solid patterns) make a thoughtful gift.

ALL-U Karaoke FM Microphone (www.Amazon.com)

In the event you want to sing love songs to your sweetheart on Valentine’s Day and beyond, VocoPro’s All-U Karaoke FM Mic is an all-in-one personal karaoke machine that’ll ease the effort. Just connect the All-U Karaoke FM Mic to a tablet or smartphone (Apple and Android compatible) and you’ll be able to access tracks through YouTube or any number of karaoke apps on favorite mobile devices. The sound of the mic is fully customizable with onboard bass, treble and echo controls built right into the mic’s body. The mic also includes an FM transmitter for easy playback over the radio. Once connected, just find an empty FM channel on the radio and tune the mic to that channel so your loved one can hear your serenade loud and clear!



