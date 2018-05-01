14 Mindful Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

In 2017, the National Retail Federation’s annual survey forecasted that Americans would spend more than ever on Mother’s Day gifts, with anticipated spending pushing $23.6 billion –the highest in the survey’s then 14-year history, topping the prior year’s record of $21.4 billion. For 2018, tens of billions more will surely be generated for the holiday once again as we collectively seek to shower Mom with gifts duly conveying our adoration. But, one need not spend a fortune to show her your love as there are any number of cost conscious options like these that’ll induce that eagerly anticipated smile.

Aervana Luxury Wine Aerator (www.Aervana.com)

Here’s a gadget that’s designed to help people enjoy wine at its best in an innovative, effective and fun way. The Aervana Luxury Wine Aerator helps people enjoy wine the way winemakers envision. It uses a patented, advanced one-touch process that provides proper aeration with half the effort. It’s reportedly the only wine aerator designed to keep wine sediment in the bottom of the bottle and not in your glass. It also helps reduce tannins, acidity and sulfides and pours a perfect amount of aerated wine with each and every glass—it works especially great with young, tannic red wines. With it, you can say goodbye to messy decanters or aerating time delays. The gadget also boasts a sophisticated, sleek modern aesthetic, food safe materials and takes just seconds to use. Pouring is so easy. Just press the button for a perfect amount of aerated wine—every time. With the Aervana, there’s no lifting, aiming, holding or spilling. The technology allowing the simple push of a button for instant wine aeration can give you more freedom to enjoy wine in any environment, in any quantity, quickly and easily. Cheers!

Hand-Gilded Grapevine Wine Glasses (www.UnoAllaVolta.com)

Help Mom entertain guests in fabulous artisan style with stunning hand gilded grapevine wine glasses masterfully handcrafted in a third-generation workshop in Verona, Italy. Founder Amedeo, along with his two sons Valentino and Roberto, transform each grape wine glass into a work of art, no two glasses will ever be exactly alike. After applying stucco vines and leaves to the glass, a layer of color and gold leaf is added by hand. Once completely dry, each is hand polished to a gleaming luster. Large capacity measuring 8.5 inches tall and holding 20 ounces, this wine glass is a truly artful and elegant addition to your wine bar.

Vivajennz Genevieve Wine Purse/Beverage Carrier (www.Vivajennz.com)

Speaking of wine, with this gift you can give Mom the gift of freedom to go where she please without the sacrifice of leaving things—and her favorite beverage—behind with this purse designed by Vivajennz. Originally created by a mom to carry her autistic son’s organic juice, anything can go inside the replaceable three-liter BPA-free bag. Forget the heavy and fragile glass bottle and bottle openers, as you can carry your liquids of choice without breaking a sweat. Reduce your carbon footprint by filling your drink in the refillable bag. There are many different bag styles to choose from, and each has its own secret insulated compartment that holds your drink choice—wine, mixed cocktail, juice, alkaline water…all no problem. Additionally, a portion of each sale is donated to support autism services.



Mom Bomb Bath Bombs (www.Amazon.com)

Here’s an opportunity to give the gift that gives twice! Mom Bomb Bath Bombs, made in the USA, are a luxurious gift that’ll certainly pamper mom on her “off” time. But not only will they thrill the recipient thanks to high-end ingredients like Argan Oil, which is known to help prevent aging and moisturize skin, but Mom Bomb also gives back. The company was actual specifically established to fund a worthy non-profit. For each box sold, $5 is donated to MomBomb.org, an organization that helps struggling mothers in need of support during trying time in their lives. The box itself is a display-worthy showpiece that’s sure to delight the lucky woman who receives it. The colorful and wonderfully fragrant bath bombs will color her water (but not her tub). This thoughtful do-good gift will immerse her in a pool of relaxation.

Panasonic Facial Ionic Steamer (www.Panasonic.com)

This spa-quality Nano-ionic facial steamer restores the moisture in a user’s skin to combat the effects of dry skin that may result in fine lines and wrinkles. It produces ultra-fine steam—thousands of times smaller than a typical steam particle—for easier absorption. The warm steam also helps open pores to gently and easily assist in removal of make-up, dirt, and oil. Nano-sized steam particles help smooth and soften the skin, sloshing away any dirt or excess oil. It brings the spa facial experience home with a quick six-minute steam cycle and in a compact size with one-touch operation, for a fresher, softer feeling face. Anyone who wants to feel younger and revitalized would enjoy the Panasonic Facial Ionic Steamer.

FreezeFrames Cool Care Eyewear (www.FreezeFrames.com)

Don’t we all suffer from puffy eyes from allergies, beauty treatments, or fatigue? And, don’t we often hide our bad eye days behind a pair of shades? So, why not purchase one pair of sunnies that both hides and helps heal your eyes? Try this product created by a medical professional to nurse puffy eyes. FDA-approved and recommended by plastic surgeons, FreezeFrames Cool Care Eyewear provides UVA protection in combination with cooling eye therapy. The company claims other devices can’t effectively reach the recessed tissues, structures and nerves around the eye that trigger inflammation and pain, but FreezeFrames do. The secret treatment comes in reusable Gel-Pads that soothe the puffiness with gentle cooling compression customary of how a nurse might apply ice to swollen, symptomatic eye areas. Prior to use, freeze or put in a cup of ice for 20-60 minutes, then magnetically click Gel-Pads into place within the FreezeFrames casing. It fits most any face, male or female, and targets the lower and upper eye areas, and even the nose-bridge area for Botox users. Or, you can apply the Gel-Pads around the temples for headaches or migraines. The pads remain cool for the medical standard of ten minutes, and you can repeat as many times throughout the day as needed for 10-minute intervals.

The Doux (www.Target.com)

Here’s something great for girls with natural curls of all types and textures. The Doux (pronounced The Do) is a “new school” modern hair care system with an “old school edge.” With packaging that is bold and bright and product titles inspired by 90’s hip hop and pop culture, The Doux is a bold new line for those seeking a way to smoothing curly, kinky, and wavy hair into both, curly or straight styles. Taking two decades to perfect, the line was created by Maya Smith—an International Master Stylist and Mom of 5 from Macon Georgia. The Doux was first launched in Europe in 2011 and blew up overseas so much so that it caught the attention of media in the U.S., like Black Enterprise and Essence Magazines. In 2014, Maya opened The DOUX Salon in Macon Georgia’s historic downtown district and started selling her professional-grade products at her salons and online. Fast-forward three years and after a lot of work and dedication, The Doux arrived in select Target stores nationwide in the winter of 2017; no easy feat for an indie brand. With titles such as Bonita Afro Balm, Mousse Def, Sucka Free, Fresh Rinse, and The Light, The Doux will most definitely catch the eyes of Millennials and Gen X’ers alike.

Marpac Rohm Travel Sound Therapy Machine (www.HarrisComm.com)

The Marpac Rohm Travel Sound Therapy Machine is another great gifting option for travelers or anyone who needs help sleeping in unfamiliar or noisy environments. It’s designed to mask noises anywhere, at any time. Rohm is a battery-operated device that creates a soothing, consistent sound environment for sleep, privacy, or to facilitate better concentration. Night or day, wherever you may be, Rohm lets you take control of your sound environment so you can live (or sleep) your very best life, uninterrupted. It has three sound options: bright white noise, deep white noise, or gentle surf. This sound machine is also great for masking unpleasant noises like snoring, hotel background noise, tinnitus (ringing in ears), and more. Wherever the user is staying during the holidays and beyond, they’ll want to take their Rohm on the road to sleep easier.

Revolar Instinct (www.Revolar.com)

Here’s a really thoughtful gift idea Mom is sure to appreciate the sentiment behind: the Revolar Instinct. This stylish and discrete personal safety accessory will help keep Mom safe whether she’s going out for a walk, a run or a night on the town. Anytime the user needs to get in touch with trusted contacts, just press the discreet personal alarm button to text alert loved ones with a pre-customized “help” message, which sends along with the user’s live, real-time location information. With one click, Revolar, which is connected through the user’s smartphone, can also let a friend or family member “virtually” walk you home, make your phone ring so you can excuse yourself from uncomfortable situations, and let you check-in with loved ones. The quarter-sized device, which facilitates getting help exactly when it’s needed, can be clipped to keys or clothes.

Coby Waterproof Portable Handheld Bluetooth Speaker (www.Amazon.com)

If Mom loves to spend time at the pool or beach and loves to have her favorite music filling the air, or maybe she likes to shower with their tunes, the Coby Speaker is a great gift option. This water-resistant, compact speaker has a built-in suction cup, perfect for use in wet environment and while on-the-go! Users can listen to favorite tunes while showering without having to step out to access any of the buttons, as you can use the speaker directly inside the shower. Featuring a rubberized, rugged exterior for ultimate impact resistance, the Coby Speaker is extremely durable. It’s also extremely easy to understand thanks to media shortcut keys that are within easy reach. It also features a built-in microphone and answer button so you can take speakerphone calls on it as well.

Code to Canvas Jewelry (www.CodetoCanvas.com)

Bring Mom’s jewelry to life this Mother’s Day with Code to Canvas, billed as the world’s first augmented reality jewelry company. They’ve extended the experience of jewelry by making it engaging and interactive, connecting people through a shared experience. You can bring Code to Canvas jewelry to life using the technology you carry around with you every day: your smartphone. All you have to do is follow three steps. First, download the free app in the App Store or through Google Play. Second, scan the jewelry with the app. Third, bring it to life. The design signals to your phone’s camera, which detects the unique design and triggers a response in your phone. The more you do it the better your camera will recognize the marker. There are no wires inside the pendants, which are composed of three pieces: a pendant that is .999 Fine Silver or 24k Gold Plated, a glass insert to secure the marker, and a trained marker that will trigger an augmented reality experience. The collection includes The Horoscope & Love Series featuring a uniquely beautiful code-embedded pendant key chain. You can get your daily horoscope with a prediction for Health, Emotions, Personal Life, Profession and what Luck might be in-store for you. The Love Series pendants are available as a keychain or necklace with three designs available: The Cat, The Unicorn, and The Butterfly.

Heat Holders (www.HeatHolders.com)

Billed as “the world’s warmest thermal socks,” Heat Holders are great for Moms who love to be warm and cozy. Their thick and chunky “SLEEPERZZZ” Ladies Lounge Socks are my personal fav. This ankle length crew sock has cozy turn over cuffs and are ideal for lounging around the home. They include heart shaped non-slip grippers on the bottom to provide better traction on indoor wood or tiled surfaces. They’re also wrapped in a pretty ribbon that says “Just for you.” These and all Heat Holders socks are made with specifically developed thermal yarn that provides high-performance insulation against cold and with superior moisture breathing abilities. Innovative knitting technology produces their unique, extra-long looped cushion pile to hold in more warm air, and the company’s expert brushing process also maximizes the amount of warm air held inside each sock for total warmth and all-day comfort. The inside of each sock has been intensively brushed, trapping warm air close to the skin keeping your feet warmer for longer. In addition to super cute designs for gals, the company also has options for men and kids as well.

Giusto Sapore Italian Fine Foods (www.GiustoSapore.com)

For all of those gourmet-loving moms, Giusto Sapore’s various Bruschetta Spreads are a delicous gift idea. They offer a flavor-packed taste of Italy to serve on crackers, crostini and, of course, on bruschetta. These versatile spreads can also be mixed with mayonnaise to create aioli, with tomato sauce for pasta, used in sandwiches, placed on top a pizza, or swirled into focaccia dough. They’re also great as savory accompaniments with grilled meats, or to use as a party dip. There are so many culinary possibilities with these spreads, which are packed in distinctive 10.23 ounce orcio glass jars. Guisto Sapore offers a number of great selections: green olive, artichoke, spun dried tomatoes, eggplant, garlic, mushroom and more. The company also offers an array of fine imported vinegars, olive oil, pasta and more. My fav is the Fig Sweet Fruit Vinegar made from fruit juice, wine vinegar and grape juice. Using 20% pure fig fruit juice, this option brings a sweet distinguished full bodied taste that’s perfect for dressings, marinades, glazes and as a dessert compliment.

Melora Mānuka Honey (In-Store: Costco San Diego)

Also for health and wellness-minded moms with a sweet tooth is Melora—the only UMF-certified, non-GMO mānuka honey on the market that’s now available in the U.S. Celebrated for its antibacterial properties, Melora Mānuka Honey offers a guarantee on quality, purity, and responsible harvesting practices, underscoring the most healing properties of the mānuka superplant. Research shows that, when ingested, mānuka honey can help with stomach problems such as H.Pylori (in in-vitro), which also links with internal health and wellbeing benefits. Additionally, more research is emerging on mānuka’s prebiotic role in promoting beneficial bacteria and gut health. When applied topically, mānuka honey has been shown to have antibacterial, antimicrobial, antiviral and antioxidant properties. Mānuka honey is also a natural humectant for beauty and skin wellbeing, and has been used for its wound healing, acne care and skin infection-fighting capacities. Crucially, there are no reported cases of bacteria developing resistance to honey, nor can mānuka or other honey resistance be generated in the laboratory. The UMF quality trademark is an indication to consumers that they are buying the best, 100% natural, unadulterated mānuka honey.

~~~

