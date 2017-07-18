4 Luxury Gym Wear Brands For 2017

Myles Apparel

Myles Apparel takes a basic approach to their fitness clothing. The clothing is designed to move away from the horrible fittings and uncomfortable materials. Myles Apparel focuses on the basics of the fitness clothing and what it should be like, rather than getting absorbed into the different clothing trends. It is minimalistic, aesthetically perfect and can be incorporated into all your daily activities.

One Athletic

One Athletic are new to the scene, however, they have taken the gym wear and streetwear scene by storm. One Athletic is a marriage of comfortable, unique constructed clothing, however, as a fashion forward brand. It makes the most of the specialist fabrics and the products truly benefit from it. The design is fitted which is evident in all their styles, including the ASYM shorts and the track pants.

Isaora

Isarora were designed due to a frustration that has built up over the years. Isarora were frustrated at the lack of attention to detail taken when a clothing brand is being designed, which is why they went the extra mile. The style is based on an everyday look and not just for the gym. Isarora have made clothing that isn’t just a divide between gym wear and smart clothing but a mixture of both and clothing that can be utilised in both.

Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices is a brand that was designed to complement the Under Amour brand, however, by using a different technique. It doesn’t emphasise the brand by using models throwing about heavy weights, or use bulging biceps, instead, it focuses on tranquillity and enjoying yourself whilst working out. It has moved away from the biological gain of weight lifting and more towards the health and peaceful side of exercise.