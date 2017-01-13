2017 BMW 7 Series Named 2017 Luxury Car of the Year by Cars.com

When it comes to names in the luxury car scene, few are featured more prominently than BMW. Furthermore, few vehicles in the BMW lineup capture the brand’s commitment to luxury more than the BMW 7 Series. The 7 Series is renowned for showcasing some of the most innovative and advanced technology that BMW has to offer. That investment of technology and luxury for the 2017 BMW 7 Series has caught the eye of one of the biggest names in the automotive world.

Every year at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, a team of judges at Cars.com assembles to test and examine the latest models that each brand has released for the year as a part of their Best of 2017 Awards. One of the most prestigious titles that Cars.com offers is the Luxury Car of the Year.

This year, Cars.com has awarded the title to the 2017 BMW 7 Series, mostly due to the incredible technologies that the models in the 7 Series possess.

A specialized key fob with an integrated LCD screen allows for drivers to navigate the 2017 BMW 7 Series without even being behind the wheel. Furthermore, the 7 Series multimedia system has been equipped with a gesture control system, which recognizes unique hand movements and responds accordingly.

The judges at Cars.com were also impressed by the use of lightweight materials in the creation of the 2017 BMW 7 Series, which results in a weight reduction of more than 100 pounds.

Other vehicles nominated for the 2017 Luxury Car of the Year award included another BMW model, the 2017 BMW X1, and the 2017 Audi A7.

BMW’s investment in vehicle technology, especially within its 7 Series of vehicles, appears to have paid off for the brand for 2017.

