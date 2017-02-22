2017 Luxury Cars Review: Aston Martin,Maserati QuattroPorte and Land Rover Discovery Sport 2017

Aston Martin, Maserati Quattroporte and Land Rover Discovery Sport 2017 are indeed the most coveted luxury cars this year. With their classy exterior and superb features, every car fanatic will surely be thrilled to even get a glimpse of these cars.

A Luxury Car is simply defined as a vehicle whose defined features are beyond necessity. It can also pertain to the price being higher compared to normal. Car makers introduced some new luxury cars everybody can appreciate for the year 2017.

Aston Martin Vanquish Carbon. The Aston Martin’s Vanquished is the top of the line among its many luxury car models. Aston Martin reported that the Vanquish Carbon is a combination of beauty and performance beyond imagination. Under its hood is a 568 BPH, 6.0-liter V12 engine generating its power. It can accelerate from 0 – 60 mph in just 3.6 seconds. The 8-speed automatic transmission will give you ease to maximize its speed to 201 miles per hour. This 2017 Luxury Car drive will surely give you not only comfort but adrenaline pumping excitement.

2016 Aston Martin Vanquish Carbon Edtion Volante melds elegance and athleticism into a lean, taut form that is at once bold and understated. pic.twitter.com/VIcMGyS4VR — FCK Aston Martin (@KerbeckAston) January 23, 2017

Land Rover Discovery Sport 2017. Motoring Magazine commented that this luxury car is great for outdoors. It can easily seat comfortably 5 persons on a long drive. It’s 5 doors guaranty a great leg room and baggage compartment. But for car buyers, it is the power they hold dear. A 177 kW, 2.0 liter 4 cylinder engine will carry the load for the car. It can accelerate from 0 – 100 km/h in 8.2 seconds. It has an automatic transmission and a fuel efficiency of 8.2 liters for every 100 km.

Maserati Quattroporte. Definitely not just one of the luxury cars, Maserati will be showcasing in this year’s Canadian Auto Show. According to News Wire, the Quattroporte will be getting a restyling without losing its Maserati heritage. With a 404 horsepower, V6 engine, it van accelerates from 0 – 100 km/h in 4.6 seconds. It has a maximum speed of 286 km/h. a stronger brother has a 523 HP, 3.8 Liter, V8 engine. It can run to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds. Top speed of this 2017 Luxury Car is 310 km/h.

By Hannah Jill Courtesy Auto World News