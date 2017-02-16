2017 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet

Another G-Wagen stunner from Stuttgart has officially arrived. The ultra-luxurious and ultra-wacky Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet has officially been revealed ahead of its debut at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show packing a twin-turbo V12 and a retractable roof for those hot summer desert days.

This beastly off-roader is only the fifth model to be created by Mercedes’ new overhauled Maybach division and its very first SUV. Just 99 examples will be produced with each perfectly combining extreme off-road ability with uncompromised luxury. Beneath the bodywork, the G650 Landaulet features AMG’s biturbo 6.0-liter V12 engine delivering 630 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque. To give the model exceptional abilities off the beaten path, it includes similar portal axles to its siblings.

Outside, the G650 gets plenty of chrome, including the radiator grille and front and rear underside guards. Wheel-arch flares are tastefully treated in carbon fiber and the spare wheel is mounted around back on the right side of the four-seater. With half the rear end chopped off, the third brake light has to hover above the spare tire.

As the name of the vehicle suggests, it features a retractable fabric section for the second half of the roof. This provides rear seat passenger with an open cockpit experience bolstered by the same rear seats as the S-Class. Passengers at the rear can therefore enjoy a host of massaging features including a hot-stone massage. There’s also an electric glass partition that separates the front and rear sections of the vehicle similar to ones you would find in a limousine. The glass can be changed from transparent to opaque as well. There are also thermal cup holders and two tables that fold out of the center console.

Customers of the G650 Landaulet can choose between three different colors for the fabric top alongside four different paint finishes. The model will debut at March’s Geneva Motor Show 2017.

Courtesy Opulent Club