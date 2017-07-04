2017 Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards 5th Year Anniversary, set to uncover the most influential individuals in the business

The 2017 Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards, known as the “Oscars of Luxury” throughout the industry, are set to ignite the world of Hospitality and Lifestyle with their 5th Anniversary Gala ceremony, which will take place at the most exclusive private members country club in Greece, the Ecali Club, on September 23rd.

The SSLHLA Gala Ceremony is a first for Greece and will see CEO’s, Presidents, Managing Directors, Owners and GM’s of the most exclusive properties from around the world in attendance. These highly influential individuals will be in attendance to collect the highest and most exclusive award from the Hospitality and Lifestyle sectors; the SIGNUM VIRTUTIS, the seal of excellence.

The Ecali Club, well known for its idyllic premises and high quality productions for exclusive thematic events, has designed a spectacular show in order to host the 5th Anniversary Gala ceremony of SSLHLA.

Preparations for the ultra-exclusive event are well underway and both SSLHLA and the Ecali Club are delighted to announce that the evening will feature performances by the beautiful, talented and glamorous Greek Star Nina Lotsari.

The always stunning Turkish Celebrity and sports star Ece Vahapoglu will once again take up the role of MC on September 23rd adding her personal touch of excitement and glamour to the evening.

SSLHLA is also delighted to announce its official Hotel Partner, Wyndham Grand Athens, a bustling 5-star city hotel, under the management of ZEUS International.

Luxury Panel Members in attendance include His Serene Highness Prince Massimiliano della Torre e Tasso, Her Serene Highness Costanza della Torre e Tasso, Her Royal Highness Nathalie Princess of Hohenzollern, Ece Vahapoglu, Baroness Nerina keeley, Oliver Jiszda, Manon Han-Busch, Spa Expert Miriam Seferian, Kenelm Jenour, Jean-Christophe Rousseau, Thanos Liontos, Almir Zejneli, Karine Lackner, Nina Lotsari and Veti Nikolopoulou.

Official 2017 Partners of the SSLHLA include Gold Emotion, Costarellos, Ligne St Barth, Solaris Botanicals, CHORA Art Home & Design, Thesauri Caviar, Shenkha, The Luxury Choice, Adria Exclusive, Wyndham Grand Athens, Zeus International and KSM Human Resources.

Mrs Nicola El-Mouelhy- CEO/Co-Founder of the SSLHLA said “2017 has been a very eventful year for SSLHLA. We have some fantastic additions to our Luxury Panel, such as the amazing Nina Lotsari, Veti Nikolopoulou and top, internationally recognized, photographer Oliver Jiszda. The Ecali Club, represents the perfect venue for our gala ceremony, as it sits at the pinnacle of lifestyle in Greece.

The Ecali Club CEO, John M. Georgakakis, strongly believes that ECALI SA’s competitive advantages justify the decision for the 5th Anniversary Gala ceremony of SSLHLA, to be held at the Ecali Club. For this purpose all the team of ECALI SA experts, associates, loyal elite members of the Club’s Social and Business Community, will reinforce the prestige of the Event.

The Ecali Club has channelled tremendous support for the event and we are delighted with the working relationship that has been formulated between our organizations. This year marks the 5th anniversary of the Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards and all the pieces are now in place, to ensure a spectacular evening for all winners, partners and guests.”

Courtesy Seven Stars Luxury Hospitality and Lifestyle Awards