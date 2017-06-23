2018 Audi R8 Spyder V10 Plus Gets 610 Horsepower

Ingolstadt’s brand new 2018 Audi R8 Spyder V10 Plus is the brand’s fastest convertible model. Similar to the R8 Plus coupe, the R8 Spyder Plus sports a 5.2-liter V-10 engine that loads 610 horsepower and 413 lb-ft of torque– a boost of 70 hp and 15 lb-ft over the regular model.

The Quattro all-wheel drive’s powerplant is mated to a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. It can get from 0-62 mph in a extreme 3.3 seconds and has a top speed of 203.8 mph.

“The Audi R8 Spyder V10 plus finishes the R8 model line,” stated Stephan Winkelmann, Audi managing director.

“The Spyder is now likewise available as a 610 horse power leading version along with the Coupe. It takes advantage of our several years of experience in motorsport and integrates breathtaking characteristics with the feeling of an open-top sports car.”

It weighs in at a healthy 3,737 pounds– similar to the regular Spyder and 55.1 pounds less than the coupe, Audi suggests. The cloth top is reduced and raised through an electrohydraulic drive that takes 20 seconds to open or close at acceleration to 31.1 mph.

The Spyder V10 also gets a big 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit and a rockin’ Bang & Olufsen stereo with speakers in the seats– that Audi states can in fact be heard over the engine sound with the top down.

Furthermore, optional Audi laser light LED headlights are offered and will make you look truly freakin’ cool at the night.

Orders are now being accepted and the first vehicles will be delivered in the late summertime. The base cost in Germany is about $234,174.

Audi will reveal prices details of 2018 Audi R8 Spyder V10 for the United States when the launch date is decided.

Courtesy SpeedLux