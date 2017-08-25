2018 Maserati Ghibli GranLusso Revealed, Scores Minor Facelift

Maserati’s luxury sedan becomes slightly more handsome

Fiat Chrysler may deserve some flack these days over some recent decisions (so long, Viper), but it sure can make a beautiful luxury car. With the all-new Maserati Levante SUV significantly boosting sales for FCA’s luxury division, it might be in bossman Sergio Marchionne’s best interest to shift focus to his company’s higher-end automobiles. Since Maserati will be leading the charge in FCA’s adoption of electric power, it’s high time that Maser’s lineup gets a redesign. And it turns out the Ghibli sports sedan is next in line, as it’s receiving a facelift to make the car’s design more akin to the Levante.

The brand-new Maserati Ghibli GranLusso edition will be officially unveiled on August 25th at the Chengdu Motor Show in China, but Maserati gave the world a sneak peek at its updated sedan on Wednesday. It features a subtle facelift, complete with a redesigned front grille including prominent chrome accents throughout. The area on the rear bumper between the car’s quad exhaust tips has also been changed, and the vehicle’s side skirts and front fenders will now display the GranLusso badge. Maserati says these changes will help with aerodynamics and emphasize that this car is in fact, a performance sedan.

The GranLusso will take the place of the Ghibli’s “Luxury” trim, featuring adaptive LED headlights and semi-autonomous driving technology plus as-yet-unannounced interior upgrades. Based on this limited information, it’s hard to understand right now why this car is different from the last Ghibli—so hopefully Maserati will explain more regarding its promise that this package is “enriched with high-tech features” in China on Friday.

By Chris Constantine Courtesy The Drive