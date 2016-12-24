2018 Mercedes-Maybach S650 Cabriolet

Revived by Mercedes-Benz in 1997 after more than five decades since it stopped building automobiles, the Maybach brand and its modern limousines, the 57 and 62, were received with great enthusiasm. However, both cars were seen as slightly fancied-up versions of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class as soon as they hit the market and the company’s sales expectations were never met. When it was shut down in 2012, Maybach has only sold around 3,000 units. By comparison, Rolls-Royce sold more than 2,700 vehicles in 2010. The luxury brand was once again revived in 2015, but this time around as Mercedes-Maybach and as a sub-brand of the S-Class model. Two four-door models were launched immediately, following by sleek looking concept coupe. Although the latter has yet to be confirmed for production as of December 2016, Mercedes did launch a convertible version based on the S-Class. It’s called the Mercedes-Maybach S650 and its the first Maybach drop-top since the 1930s.

Although based on the standard S-Class inside and out, the Maybach S650 is actually pretty unique in the lineup. Its body features are heavily based on the AMG S65 model, thus having a sportier appearance, while the interior comes with bespoke leather upholstery and numerous accessories. Under the hood, the convertible is more than just a standard S-Class, using the most powerful engine available for the nameplate at this point. This makes the S650 the quickest and most powerful Maybach ever built.

The luxury convertible is also available in very limited numbers, with just 300 units to be built and sold globally. Naturally, these specs also make it highly expensive, to the point where a Maybach could cost more than its Rolls-Royce competitor. Find out more about it in my comprehensive review below.

Courtesy TopSpeed