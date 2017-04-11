3 Must-Visit Luxury Venice Hotels For Your Italy Bucket List

Sublime canals, romantic bridges, mazing alleyways, ancient architecture—Venice is simply beyond compare. And these three luxurious retreats, from centuries old palaces brimming with Venetian history to private island escapes, are even more reason to visit this City of Water.

If you’ve ever dreamed of sleeping in a Venetian palace, this intimate 18-room retreat is the ultimate Floating City fantasy. Flanked between the Grand Canal and an achingly romantic side street in the charming and authentic Santa Croce—this immaculately revived 15th century palazzo oozes opulence. Gilded furnishings, silk walls, museum-worthy antiques and original architectural details channel the city’s swanky past. Snag the San Marco suite and you’ll sleep beneath centuries-old frescoes bordering a majestic, hand-painted wood ceiling soaring two-stories high with dangling Murano chandeliers. If that’s not enough—there’s an original gold-leaf fireplace, extravagant bed fit for royalty and shockingly modern glass rain shower.

Insider Tip: For the most insane and exhilarating arrival, the husband-and-wife owned Venice Quality Transfers will greet you at the airport and escort you to a classic Venetian water boat where you’ll be whisked off to the retreat in luxe style—complete with teak deck, plush interiors and cool drinks.

Hello, Venetian paradise! Just a 10-minute boat jaunt from Piazza San Marco—but worlds away from the tourist flocks—this private island oasis wows with 17-acres of ancient parklands, fairytale-like gardens, historic courtyards and lush greens. Once a former monastery sheltering everyone from pilgrims to crusaders, the 190-room lavish estate dazzles with understated Venetian elegance (think: gleaming terrazzo floors, grand staircase, towering stone pillars and soft hues). Suites are ridiculously spacious with Italian marble bathrooms and swoon-worthy views—especially if you can score a lagoon-facing vista. When you need a respite from city exploring, there’s an onsite 900-year-old church, heated outdoor swimming pool, tennis courts, ultra luxurious spa and oodles of hiking trails on the dreamy grounds.

Insider Tip: Definitely no shortage of picnic-worthy spots here, but the property’s garden bar terrace is a must to ogle Venice’s stunning skyline and buzzing waterways—while relishing a delicious glass of Chianti, of course!

At this 12th century landmark—dripping in luxury and old world style—you’ll be hard-pressed to decide which is more mind-blowing: that you’re sleeping in Knights Templar history or that Piazza San Marco is so close you can literally wave goodnight to its glorious bell tower. Or perhaps that your Sansovino suite—if you can secure this grandiose beaut—boasts three balconies including a mammoth 800-square-foot private terrace with the most gasp-inducing Venice vistas, spanning St. Mark’s Basin to the island of San Giorgio. Or you can simply watch the gondolas float by from the comforts of your gilded furnishings, surrounded by ornate walls, Murano glass, exquisite art and antiques.

Insider Tip: The Marco Polo ballroom-turned-breakfast room is not to be missed with its spectacular 400-year-old original fresco ceiling, and sumptuous spread of Italian cakes and delicacies.

By Stephanie Orma Courtesy Forbes