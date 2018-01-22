3 Ways to Feel Better in The New Year

The New Year is here, and you have a long list of resolutions. Wanting to improve yourself and live a healthier, happier, better life is always impressive. It’s admirable and lovely, but many people fail to meet their goals for one reason or another. The biggest problem is the expectation. So many people expect to meet their goals right away, work hard, and stick with it, but they fail to remember not all goals are easily met when they’re not reasonable or achievable. If you’re looking to make yourself healthier in the coming year, you might want to try to live an overall healthier lifestyle using these simple resolutions.

Say Farewell to Larger Plates

Your health is largely dependent on how much or how little you eat, what you’re eating, and how much you’re moving your body. It’s hard to find a good balance between eating what you love and eating what sounds good. One way to minimize what you’re eating and take control of your eating habits is to eat off a smaller plate.

Plates are large, and they’re too big for what you should be eating. When you have a large plate to fill up, you put more food on the plate to make it appear fuller. Your mind and body think your plate is too empty when you place normal portions on it, but you’re eating entirely too much in actuality. The best thing you can do is get a smaller plate, fill it up, and still eat less.

The mind and body have a wonderful way of using your eyes to make decisions. Your eyes tell you the plate you’re eating from is full, and it makes your body feel fuller. Even if you’re consuming half of what you typically consume, your mind tells your stomach it ate too much. Now you’re eating smaller portions and working on being healthier.

See Your Doctor

If you really want to feel better in the New Year, you’re calling your doctor and making an appointment. Your primary care physician needs to see you to perform an annual physical. If you’re a woman, you must call your gynecologist. Your dentist needs to see you for a cleaning and a check-up. Seeing your doctor allows you to find health issues long before they become worse so you’re able to focus on getting healthier faster.

Health experts such as Jordan Rubin tell consumers they must see the doctor. The doctor is the person who tells you if you’re healthy, offers you health advice, and diagnoses issues you might be suffering from so you can get them handled faster and more efficiently. It’s not an option to see the doctor, and it’s so easy to utilize this manner of getting healthy faster.

Move 30 Minutes Per Day

You don’t need to get to the gym to get healthy. You need to move your body at least moderately every day. You can certainly join the gym if that’s what works for you, but it’s not mandatory. If you prefer to spend some time walking at night, jogging in the morning, or even taking dance classes or playing basketball with your company team, you do what works for you.

When you get your body moving, you help it in more than one way. You’re burning calories and looking better over time, but you’re also improving your mood, lowering your stress and anxiety levels, and working on your inner peace as well as your outer health. Moving is good, and you can do it any way you please. There is no right or wrong way to be active and leave behind a sedentary life.

The New Year is a new chance for you to start over becoming a healthier version of yourself. It’s a chance for you to change your habits, make your life more enjoyable, and it’s a chance for you to get your body where you want it to be. Don’t let this opportunity pass you by.