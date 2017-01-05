5 best ski resorts in Europe

Whether you live in or outside of Europe, finding a ski resort that suits you can be overwhelming. Perhaps you want guaranteed snow, decent variety of accommodation and chalets, or getting the right mix of skiing, relaxation and partying. Is it family-friendly, are the pistes challenging or for beginners? Well, we’ve put together our top 5 ski resorts in Europe to help.

Most reliable

There is nothing more disappointing than heading to a ski resort and finding that there’s not enough snow. Val d’Isere, situated in the French alps is well known for being one of the most reliable resorts in Europe for snow cover. With its two glaciers, Val d‘Isere is any skier’s paradise and has a vast array of cruising pistes which cover almost 25 acres.

Although skiing is the focus of this European ski resort, the Folie Douce will bring you a fantastic après ski experience, so there are plenty of places to play hard too.

Best for scenery

If you’re looking for stunning views Zermatt in Switzerland definitely wins the award for being the most scenic, for it’s view of the famous Matterhorn mountain. What makes it really unique, is its ban on cars, meaning you can escape the traffic and pollution and really appreciate the fresh alpine air and quietness.

During the winter months, Zermatt provides 220 miles of slopes, which is enough to ski to Italy if you wanted, as the area is linked to Breuil-Cervinia across the border.

Best apres-ski vibe

For many, selecting a European skiing destination is more about the après-ski parties than the skiing itself. These days, many ski resorts in Europe during the winter months can be as crazy as Ibiza is in the summer!

If you fancy knocking back a load of Jägermeister, while dancing in your ski boots with your fellow skiers, then head to St. Anton, Austria. Due to its well-deserved reputation for after parties, St. Anton usually attracts a younger crowd and has a large variety of bars to choose from, both in the village itself and on the slopes, where music blares over the mountains.

And if you ever manage to actually get your skis on, St. Anton has over 160 miles of slopes, with plenty of variety for beginners, as well as for the more advanced skiers, so you won’t be disappointed.

Best choice of pistes

Les Trois Vallees in France is one of the largest skiing areas in the world and consists of three different ski resorts: Courchevel, Meribel and Val Thorens. It consists of 600 kilometres of piste, 293 runs, two snowboard parks and 185 ski lifts, and the best time to go is earlier in the season to avoid queues!

If you’re looking for a family-friendly resort, Meribel is the place to go. It has been voted the best family resort in the Wold Ski Awards!

Best day trip resort

For those living in Europe and looking for a day trip, Garmisch-Partenkirchen is only an hour’s drive from Munich, Germany. The town is perfect for day visits, as it’s both very easily accessible and reasonably priced. The train from Munich provides fantastic deals on tickets to Garmisch-Partenkirchen and ski pass prices are also relatively inexpensive, so it’s not a problem if you’d like to return for another day.

Skiers and snowboarders of every ability can count on 15 miles of freshly groomed slopes.

By Anne Wooley, Owner at Ski Cuisine. Courtesy A Luxury Travel Blog

