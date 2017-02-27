5 Hotel Packages to Make You Feel Like an Oscar Winner

The 89th Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, will take place in Hollywood tonight. It’s the culmination of what’s known in the movie business as “Oscar Season” or “Award Season”, which means plenty of travel on the promotion circuit.

After the awards and the after parties, the winners often take time to bask in their glory, and the losers might perhaps hole up at a resort to lick their wounds and read a script for their next shot at the little golden statue. Here are several hotels and package deals where you, too, can party like an Oscar winner.

Take Your Friends to Canada

Canada commemorates 150 years of confederation in 2017, and to celebrate, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts has teamed up with Air Canada to offer the Après in the Air package, which offers a luxury travel experience for you and up to 57 of your closest friends. A dedicated luxury airliner is provided, courtesy of Air Canada Jetz, and is decked out in the style of a luxury ski chalet. The Canada love continues on the ground with curated activities such as dog sledding, ice skating, ice fishing, horse-drawn sleigh rides, spa treatments, and specialty food & beverage offerings from Canadian chefs.

Hotels include the Fairmont Chateau Laurier, Fairmont Château Montebello, and Fairmont Tremblant, with package accommodations in suites or Fairmont Gold rooms. Package prices start at $300,000 USD

Hole up with Old Hollywood at the Hollywood Roosevelt

The Hollywood Roosevelt is legendary—there’s no other way to put it. The very first Academy Awards ceremony in 1929 was held in the hotel’s banquet space (it wasn’t called the Oscars until some years later), and celebrities from Clark Gable & Carole Lombard to Marilyn Monroe have spent time in residence at the hotel: the former in a now named-for-them three-level penthouse with a view of the Hollywood sign; the latter in a poolside bungalow.

The hotel’s “Behind The Velvet Rope” Oscar viewing party takes place in the Blossom Ballroom and includes two nights in a Studio King Suite from $1575, while the Red Carpet Rituals package includes all of the Velvet Rope package inclusions plus hair and makeup for $2400.

Sneak Away to the South Pacific

The St. Regis Bora Bora is the stuff of legend: aquamarine waters punctuated by thatched-roof overwater bungalows many with private outdoor plunge pools and hot tubs, soaring views of Mt. Otemanu at the center of the atoll, world-class cuisine and a luscious spa. St. Regis Butler service is available in all rooms to attend to guests’ whims, whether Hollywood caliber or comparatively simple.

The hotel has seen location shooting from films such as Couples Retreat, and is where James Cameron had studio equipment installed in a suite during the months he spent editing the film Avatar there. Just eight hours from Los Angeles by air, the islands of French Polynesia have long been popular with Hollywood—Marlon Brando purchased an entire island here after shooting on location.

Rooms at the all-villa property start from around $900 USD per night, depending on availability, season, and exchange rate.

A Film Set in Paris

Fans of Wes Anderson films will recognize the Paris landmark Hotel Raphael from its appearance in the short film that precedes the 2007 Wes Anderson vehicle The Darjeeling Limited—all 13 minutes of which take place entirely within one of the hotel’s junior suites. Although the suites have had a design refresh and the iconic luggage design seen in the film was a bespoke design created for the films, the view of Paris is, for the most par, unchanged.

By Scott Laird Courtesy TravelPulse