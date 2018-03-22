5 Luxurious Elements You Should Add to Your Home

Adding a touch of luxury to your home will help you create an ambiance worthy of world-class boutique hotels. Whether it’s a small change or a major renovation, there’s plenty of expensive-looking design ideas that will help you create a glamorous, modern home. Not only will you able to elevate your home décor and boost your home’s appeal, but you’ll also feel as if you are living in the lap of luxury.

Tech features for a smart home

Advanced tech features are an essential part of any modern home. Owing to numerous state-of-the-art technological advancements, you have a range of options that will make your home smarter and automated. From motion sensor lighting and faucets to automated thermostats and remote pool controllers, tech features will boost the functionality of your home and give it a luxe vibe. A great number of them can be controlled via your smartphone, so you can indulge yourself without even getting up from your comfy sofa.

A spa-like atmosphere in the bathroom

No luxurious home is complete without a retreat-inspired bathroom. Designing a home spa has become a major trend in interior design as a result of homeowners wanting to capture the luxurious spirit of five-star boutique hotels. And designing a luxe bathroom in your own home has never been easier. Apart from introducing lush features, such as soft towels, scented candles and subtle lighting, you can also add a few unexpected elements. For example, stunning works of art can truly elevate your bathroom décor while a glamorous chandelier can work as a mesmerising focal point. To create a true spa-like ambiance, you should choose wood and stone as the primary materials and install a luxe oversized shower.

A lavish kitchen is a must

A luxurious kitchen is the heart of any glamorous home, so you should give yours a stylish uplift. When it comes to kitchen renovation ideas, you can go with several minor changes, such as replacing the hardware and faucets and introducing a modern finish, such as the matte black, quartz gold or the classic stainless-steel. On the other hand, you can go with different high-end improvements, including replacing the countertops, buying new, energy-efficient appliances or updating the cabinets. Once again, wood and natural stone are luxurious materials that will transform your kitchen into a contemporary haven.

The entrance as the focal point

As the focal point of your home’s exterior, the entrance should exude luxury and style. Not only will this have a crucial impact on your home’s curb appeal, but it will also reflect your personal style and give a quick preview of your home’s design. Whether you decide to repaint your exterior door or install a new one, it’s important that it fits the overall style while also standing out as a statement piece. For the final touch, you can buy house numbers online and mount them on your door or the wall nearby. A few potted plants and lovely lanterns will be stunning accent details for your home’s exterior.

Take your indoor comfort outside

The trend of bringing the inside out has resulted in enchanting outdoor living spaces, such as lush lounge areas and elegant outdoor kitchens. Thus, if you want to create an atmosphere of sophistication and luxury in your backyard, you should create a chic seating area furnished with modern sofas and armchairs. Nearby, you can set up an outdoor kitchen with a bar where you can entertain your guests. Whether you decide to go with a fully-equipped kitchen or just a few essential details, you should definitely add several high-end features, such as a cosy fire pit, subtle exterior lighting and enticing decorations. Embellishing your outdoor space with a stunning area rug and plush throw pillows and covers will truly create an ambiance of cosiness and comfort.

Transforming your home into a luxurious haven has never been easier. From designing a boutique hotel-inspired bathroom and a glamorous kitchen to styling up your home’s exterior, you can create an ambiance that exudes comfort, style and glamour.

Catherine is a passionate home design consultant from Melbourne. She loves making homes beautiful and buildings sustainable, but she also like sharing her advice and knowledge with people.

