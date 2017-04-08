5 of the most luxurious airport hotels in the world

We spoke to our friends at JustFly, a platform with more than 400 different airline partnerships in order to provide you the best deals on flights, to find out where some of the most luxurious hotels in the world are located. Enjoy a refreshing swim in an impressively landscaped pool, embraced by rainforest-style gardens, followed by a delicious cocktail and some exquisite Cantonese food. Or choose a rejuvenating treatment at a selection of no less than 19 Thai-style spa suites. Or perhaps curiosity may get the better of you, when you hear about the possibility of sipping a lager made from homegrown honey.

These are some of the wonderful experiences available at five of the most luxurious airport hotels in the world. Admittedly it was a challenge to choose only five, as the competition of luxury airport hotels continues to get tougher. Read on to discover which ones they choose and why…

1. Singapore: Crowne Plaza Changi Airport

It’s hard to imagine that you’re at Terminal 3 when you’re soaking up the sun surrounded by rainforest-style gardens. But you are. Located in Singapore’s Changi Airport, the Crowne Plaza Changi Airport Hotel has been voted the World’s Best Airport Hotel by Skytrax for the last three years.

Perfect for business or pleasure, the ultra-sleek, modern luxury hotel boasts 563 rooms along with a beautiful swimming pool, an enormous courtyard with those lush rainforest gardens, a spa and several restaurants. Bar75 is the place to be at night for 1970s style glamour while sipping an exotic cocktail in one of the bar’s intimate nooks

2. Hong Kong: Regal Airport Hotel

Travelling as a couple? Lie down under a canopy while you enjoy a couples massage. This is just one of the many choices of pampering on offer in the 19 Thai-inspired spa suites, at the Om Spa. The spa’s mosaic steam room is the perfect first stopover to detox from your flight, and then you can head off to relax in the outdoor jacuzzi. The six on-site restaurants give plenty of culinary choices, including French patisserie and excellent Teppanyaki.

Directly connected to Hong Kong International Airport’s passenger terminal, the Regal Airport Hotel has been honoured with the title of the World’s Best Airport Hotel, by Business Traveller UK Magazine, for nine years in a row. Ideally located for those going to the Asia World Expo Convention Centre, the hotel offers world-class meeting facilities. Contemporary, sleek guest rooms afford super views over the the runways and airport, through double-glazed sound-proofed windows, which let in abundant natural light. Other facilities include an indoor pool and a state-of-the-art gym.

3. Vancouver: The Fairmont Vancouver Airport Hotel

Fancy a bit of plane-spotting and some breathtaking views? The Fairmont Vancouver Airport Hotel’s floor-to-ceiling windows offer unobstructed front-row views of the North Shore Mountains, Gulf Islands and the runways. The 386 beautifully appointed guestrooms are spacious and sound-proofed.

For three consecutive years, Skytrax has voted the Fairmont Vancouver as the no. 1 Airport Hotel in North America. Whether you are opting for a day room or an overnight stay, you should definitely sample the unique lager, which is brewed from homegrown honey. Located just above the US departures terminal, the hotel also boasts an excellent day spa offering around 130 different treatments, an indoor pool and an award-winning restaurant. The perfectly named Jetside Bar has live music every single night.

4. Munich: Hilton Munich Hotel

The Hilton Munich Hotel offers the best of both worlds, as it’s located just beside the Rosenheimer Platz S-Bahn station, which has a direct connection to the airport, yet is within walking distance of downtown Munich. The five-star hotel offers spacious Art-Deco inspired guestrooms, equipped with state-of-the-art modern facilities. All rooms are sound-proofed, and feature either courtyard or atrium views.

A spectacular space, with light-flooded glass and space for around 1000 people, the atrium is one of the hotel’s highlights. But perhaps its crowning glory is the lobby bar, where you can sip strong cocktails late into the night, surrounded by 60-foot tall palm trees. Throughout the hotel facilities have been perfectly designed for all types of visitors. Facilities include a 24-hour fitness centre, a spa, a heated indoor pool, executive floor and lounge, and two restaurants. The hotel proudly serves Starbucks coffee!

5. London: Sofitel London Heathrow

Last but certainly not least, is the award-winning Sofitel London Heathrow Hotel. From spectacular events to sipping champagne, the Sofitel couldn’t be any more convenient for Heathrow Airport. The hotel, which is linked to Terminal 5, blends modernist architectural elements from around the globe, and offers exceptional experiences to satisfy all of the senses. From gourmet French cuisine, to top-notch Champagne, the ambience of the Sofitel London Heathrow is super cosmopolitan and reminiscent of a luxury city hotel.

It’s hard to imagine that you’re connected to Terminal 5 of the world’s busiest airport, when you find yourself surrounded by zen gardens, fountains and abstract sculptures. The hotel is perfect for a pleasurable stopover, and wonderfully equipped for you to curate an inspirational business event. All of the 605 guestrooms feature generously sized beds dressed in Egyptian cotton, along with oversized bathrooms, with rainfall showers and deep-soak tubs. Central London can be reached for sightseeing on a 21-minute express train.

Disclosure: This post is sponsored by JustFly.

By Paul Johnson Courtesy A Luxury Travel Blog