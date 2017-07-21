5 of the world’s best luxury ski hotels

It’s the finer details that make an experience truly luxury and when it comes to your time away it’s even more important to make sure that every need is taken care of from start to finish. Luxury ski hotels offer indulgence and impeccable service in the most stunning of settings, with unrivalled access to the slopes, world-class dining or even ski butlers to warm your boots and deliver a freshly ground morning coffee to start your day off in the best way possible.

With so many outstanding luxurious ski hotels on offer, it can be hard to know which to choose. Here’s five of the best to inspire your next ski holiday.

1. The Chedi, Andermatt, Switzerland

The polished Alpine chic and attention to detail of this luxurious hotel earn it a place among the world’s best. Situated at the centre of unassuming Andermatt high in the Swiss Alps, it’s an exquisite five-star hotel that oozes style and opulence.

Impressive highlights include a wine cellar with over 6,000 bottles, a unique glass walled cheese room, a Japanese restaurant with an impressive sake collection and a multi-award winning 2,400m 2 spa complete with hydrothermal pools and a heated outdoor pool. Perfect to enjoy after a day on the slopes.

2. The Little Nell, Aspen, USA

Head stateside to experience The Little Nell in glamorous Aspen, the only ski-in ski-out hotel in the resort. As one of only a few five-star and five diamond properties in the world, the hotel is a masterclass in balancing personable service with five-star luxury and amenities.

Whether that’s the attentive concierge taking care of all your needs, a trip to the hotel’s 20,000 bottle wine cellar with the hotel’s own Master Sommelier, enjoying award winning cuisine in the hotel’s two restaurants or relaxing in front of the fireplace in one of the 92 contemporary bedrooms and suites.

3. Koh-I-Nor, Val Thorens, France

Sitting at the top of Europe’s highest resort, Val Thorens, the Koh-I- Nor offers ski-in ski-out access and panoramic views as standard. Translated from Persian to “mountain of light”, its design is inspired by the natural beauty of the surroundings and the royal jewel that it’s named after.

Huge, diamond-shaped windows let in endless natural light that welcome you into the hotel’s luxurious décor in all its glory. Afternoons here are best spent taking in the views from the sun-filled terrace while evenings include indulging in spa treatments or sampling world-class cuisine in one of the hotel’s three restaurants.

4. Four Seasons Resort & Residences, Whistler, Canada

Arguably the most luxurious property in Whistler, the Four Seasons is set back from the base of Blackcomb Mountain. Combining world-class service with access to Canada’s largest ski resort just moments away from the hotel, their own concierge team is based at the foot of the mountain and are on hand to help you transition from mountain to red wine in absolute comfort and ease.

What really sets this hotel apart is the space found throughout its chic interior and well-designed rooms and suites, as well as in its award-winning spa. Dine at the famous Sidecut steak restaurant, or indulge in some toasted marshmallows by one of the outdoor fire pits. A perfect way to end a day on the slopes.

5. Taj-I- Mah, Les Arcs, France

When it comes to this five-star hotel in the snow-sure area of Les Arcs, it’s all about the location. Perched high up on the Paradiski ski area at the top of the Le Cabriolet lift, the Taj-I- Mah offers not only panoramic views but unparalleled ski-in ski-out opportunities too.

If you can tear yourself away from the vista, next on your list should be the Taj-I- Mah’s culinary attractions. Le Diamant Noir is a fine dining establishment headed up by Michelin-starred chef, Eric Samson, while the L’Atelier d’Eric, inspired by the vibrancy and cuisine of Tibet, serves contemporary dishes prepared in a rustic wood fire.

By Craig Burton, Managing Director of Ski Solutions.Courtesy A Luxury Travel Blog

