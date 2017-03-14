5 of the world’s most extravagant luxury vacations

Are your luxury travel experiences just not luxurious enough? For those where money is absolutely no object, there are some truly exceptional – not to mention eye-wateringly expensive – options to consider. We spoke to our friends at FlightHub.com to find out the most extravagant luxury trips in the world. Here are five of the best.

1. Passport to 50 with DreamMaker

The Passport to 50 trip from experiential travel boutique DreamMaker has been designed for its ultra-high net worth clientele and consists of a trip around the globe aboard a privately outfitted Boeing 767. Taking in 20 cities in 20 days, the client will have to part with a whopping $13,875,000 to take him or her on the experience of a lifetime with up to 49 friends and family. Flying in tandem will be a second Boeing Business Jet and highlights in the air include a $500,000 charity poker tournament with the world’s top-ranked poker player, a fashion show and in-flight yoga, and there will even be a Master Sommelier. Only l2% of the time will be spent airborne, leaving 88% on the ground to explore the likes of Koh Samui, Siem Reap, Kathmandu, Agra, Florence, Cannes, London, Marrakech, Havana, Las Vegas, Kailua-Kona and Manila. The trip’s most luxurious amenity will be a set of 18-karat gold swizzle sticks set with white and blue diamonds worth a total of $1 million. Other extravagant highlights include a $500,000 charity poker tournament in the air with the world’s top-ranked poker player and, on land, 50 monks’ blessings amidst an inundation of 50,000 lotus petals.

2. Five star family fun in France with Oetker

If you don’t have $14 million to spend, how about a more modest £380,000 family holiday to France? This winter, Oetker offered an eight day French getaway that includes helicopters, movie shoots and ski lessons with a professional skier. The experience begins in Courchevel with a tour of the luxury L’Apogee Courchevel lodge followed by a private ski lesson for the whole family from an ex-ski champion. Also included is a helicopter ride and a family dogsled outing through Meribel before taking a private jet to Paris. Once in the City of Lights, guests will stay at Le Bristol hotel where Woody Allen’s Midnight in Paris was filmed and the younger members of the family will get the opportunity to star in their own version of the movie before being visiting the Musee des Arts Forains in a vintage car. If that wasn’t enough, there’s also a horse-drawn carriage to a ball, a private patisserie class, a private show of designer childrenswear Tartine & Chocolat, a premiere of your children’s film and dinner at Le’s Bristol’s three Michelin star restaurant.

3. Around the world in 50 days with Great Rail Journeys

Starting and finishing in London, this epic round-the-world rail adventure kicks off with a train journey from New York, taking in Washington DC, Monument Valley and the Grand Canyon, and on to San Francisco for a tour and farewell dinner cruise. A trans-Pacific flight to Hong Kong then allows you to travel by rail from China, incorporating Shanghai, Beijing, the Great Wall of China, Xian and the Terracotta Warriors. From there, you’ll board the iconic Tsar’s Gold Train in Mongolia for an incredible journey across Russia. From Moscow, you’ll fly to Venice to board the Orient-Express back to London, to cap one of the most memorable trips around the world that you’re ever likely to take. The cost? A mere £23,945 per person.

4. A £1 million luxury cruise

Scheduled for November and departing from London, this £1 million cruise from cruise retailer Cruise 118 includes seven private jet flights, a stay in a Royal or Penthouse suite during the three-cruise holiday (three voyages on board three Celebrity Cruises ships – Solstice, Constellation and Millennium), a 24/7 personal butler service, unlimited dining in all speciality restaurants, a separate living area with grand piano and a private veranda with whirlpool and lounge seating. All transfers are of course chauffeur-driven throughout and a host of exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime immersive tours. The 63-night trip includes overnight stays in Auckland, Sydney, Bali, Singapore, Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Hong Kong.

5. Barefoot luxury paradise in the Bahamas

If you’d prefer to ‘stay put’ in one location, look no further than Over Yonder Cay in the Bahamas. This eco-friendly island paradise has four uniquely designed villas, all with Jacuzzi and some with infinity pools, sleeping up to 28 guests in 15 bedrooms. Each villa has satellite TV, a Kaleidescape entertainment library and Crestron control system, as well as WiFi and iPads supplied. This former fishing outpost is nowadays home to a private deep water marina, a nine-hole golf course and of course a highly talented culinary team. Try your hand at kite- and windsurfing, scuba diving and snorkeling, and sailing on the 114-foot superyacht Tenacious. Rent the whole island for total privacy and to enjoy this 72-acre retreat all to yourself. A week’s stay for you and your friends will cost in the region of $730,000.

Disclosure: This post is sponsored by FlightHub.com.

By Paul Johnson Courtesy A Luxury Travel Blog