5 Properties for Sale in Monaco with Stunning Views

The sovereign city-state of Monaco is located in the desirable French Riviera and home to some of the most beautiful sea views in the Mediterranean. The intricate Belle Epoque architecture seen throughout the principality overlooks Port Hercules and the glistening waters beyond and offers first-class views of the world-renowned Formula One circuit. There is absolutely no shortage of beauty to be seen right from your balcony if you are lucky enough to secure Monaco real estate by the coast. Of course, if you go higher these views are available from any prestigious location in Monaco.

If you are looking for the most prestigious location in Monte Carlo, consider Carre D’Or, which overlooks the heart of Monaco (Place Du Casino). This district, as well as property overlooking the harbour and Formula One circuit tend to be the most sought after locations when purchasing real estate in Monaco. The most common types of real estate to be found in Monaco include: studios, grandiose luxury triplexes and penthouses. The five apartments for sale listed below offer some of the most enchanting views Monaco has to offer.

1. Soleil D’or Building, Moneghetti District





In this stunning 287-square metre apartment featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, working from home couldn’t be more desirable. Imagine sipping on your morning tea while combing over emails just to glance up to see the world famous Monaco Yacht Show taking place right below your office balcony. Entertain in style and comfort, while your guests enjoy panoramic views of the port and the beautiful Rock of Monaco. This breathtaking apartment offers a terrace attached to the master bedroom, a wine cellar, generous private office, and spacious marble bathrooms. The updated kitchen and living area make it perfect for both everyday living and special occasions. It’s located within a building that provides security services for your safety and peace of mind. Enjoy one of the most breathtaking views Monte-Carlo has to offer!

2. The Bourgeois apartment, Moneghetti District

With exquisite finishes and modern touches throughout the space, this newly renovated apartment creates an environment of comfort and elegance. The property includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms (in addition to a guest toilet), hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, and a laundry room. All of this comes completely furnished. Its floor plan is bright and open, while granite and marble adorn the kitchen and bathrooms. This 200 sqm apartment with a wrap-around balcony is perfect for entertaining. If you choose to use this property as an office rather than a residence, the apartment has been approved for such purposes. End the day enjoying a refreshing evening cocktail on the terrace overlooking the Mediterranean sunset.

3. Riviera Palace, Monte-Carlo

This large refurbished corner apartment is located on the top floor (8th floor) of the Riviera Palace complex. It provides unrivalled views of the Cote D’Azur, Belle Epoque architecture and Mediterranean gardens. With an updated kitchen, granite countertops, two bedrooms and two bathrooms, this modern 150-sqm apartment is a dream home. Each room opens up to a beautiful balcony overlooking a dazzling view of the sea and the famous Casino Gardens, giving the owner a variety of architecture to admire in addition to natural beauty. This fully secure property is equipped with a two-car garage. When looking for a modern feel with timeless breathtaking views, this apartment is everything and more.

4. Vallespir Building, Larvotto

This incredible apartment is a short walk from the world-renowned Larvotto Beach, famously known for its white sandy beaches, pristine blue water, signature cocktails, and luxury yachts. Not only are the views and location one of a kind, but the apartment itself is magnificent. Benefitting from a complete refurbishment, the apartment boasts two bedrooms (including walk-in-closets) and en-suite bathrooms. Each room opens onto a terrace and the sleek modern interior invites guests to relax. The modern building comes with security and two-car private parking. This 153-square metre apartment is perfect for any couple looking for a beach home that embodies the leisure and luxury of the Monte-Carlo Lifestyle.

5. Monte Carlo Sun Building, La Rousse-Saint Roman





















Monaco is famous for its idyllic location on the Riviera. Discover the most luxurious properties on the market with outstanding views of its sea and parks

When looking for a variety of aesthetically pleasing views, this apartment has plenty to offer. This 150 sqm corner of paradise overlooks beautiful green gardens, a private pool, the Larvotto Beach, and the Monte Carlo Tennis Country Club. The complex offers a fitness centre, 24-hour security services, swimming pool and private parking. It is rare to find a building in Monaco with both these amenities and fabulous views. The modern apartment is in mint condition and is located within walking distance to Larvotto Beach and the prestigious Monte Carlo Tennis Country Club.