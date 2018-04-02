5 Restaurants Worth Traveling For

Unparalleled settings and cuisine make up our list of the world’s most luxurious restaurants. Here, discover breathtaking restaurants from the Amalfi Coast to the Pacific Coast, the Caribbean and Mexico.

Belvedere Restaurant at Belmond Hotel Caruso, Ravello, Amalfi Coast

Famed for its fresh, local Mediterranean dishes, Belvedere Restaurant offers diners an unforgettable experience. Chef Mimmo di Raffaeli takes guests on a tantalizing journey of discovery where traditional Italian specialties inspire innovative dishes. Lose yourself in the vibrant flavors of Italy at Belvedere Restaurant. Mouth-watering menus bring the focus back to fresh, local produce, served with creativity and panache. Drink and dine among ancient frescoes or with sea views. After dinner and for the cream of Amalfi Coast nightlife, step into the dazzling Piano and Cocktail bar for a nightcap. https://www.belmond.com/hotels/europe/italy/amalfi-coast/belmond-hotel-caruso/dining

Jade Mountain Club, Saint Lucia

Wrapped around an infinity pool with a dazzling kaleidoscope of colors, the Jade Mountain Club caters exclusively to resident guests, celebrating James Beard Award winner, Chef Allen Susser’s “Jade Cuisine.” Drenched in exotic beauty and erupting with flavor, Jade Mountain nourishes both the body and soul. It’s “Jade Cuisine” created by James Beard award winner, Chef Allen Susser, is a brave new world of tropical flavors. His cuisine is exotic and delicious with a history of fusion, taking Saint Lucia Dining to new heights, in many ways…The Jade Mountain Club menus reflect seasonal changes of flavor with influences throughout the Caribbean. http://jademountain.com/cuisine/jade_club.html

Cocina del Mar at Esperanza – Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cocina del Mar is known for its exquisite variety of fresh fish and seafood specialties, utilizing the best possible ingredients from La Baja to craft a light, simple, and casual menu. Local fare is presented in a vibrant, bare style, such as tuna crudo, jicama taquitos or perfectly ripe heirloom tomatoes with tomatillo salsa. Along the menu, you will find a selection of local, seasonal, sustainable and organic ingredients, such as simple grilled grouper with a ripe-raw tomato sauce and small progressive bites offered directly at the table, creating a fresh and wholesome concept. Here, you can celebrate life, love and friendship set against panoramic views of the Sea of Cortez. https://esperanza.aubergeresorts.com/dining/

The Restaurant at Meadowood – Napa Valley, California

Owned by vintners and dedicated to showcasing Napa Valley wines, Meadowood is a member of Relais & Chateaux and features a 3 Michelin Star Restaurant! The Restaurant at Meadowood offers a casually elegant dining experience featuring a modern approach to Napa Valley cuisine by Chef Christopher Kostow. “Approachable, dynamic, evocative and playful. Ours is a modern American restaurant meant to speak to and positively impact the Napa Valley. What excites us most is garnering relationships with artisans, growers, foragers and other members of this dynamic place. We hope that their stories can meld with ours; that we can be caretakers of this collective vision–sharing it with our guests in a manner at once personal and celebratory.” http://www.therestaurantatmeadowood.com/

Restaurant Le Toiny – St. Barth, Caribbean

Le Toiny Restaurant offers simple yet elegant Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Widely considered one of the best dining venues on St. Barth, the restaurant has been completely redesigned and refurbished during the summer of 2015 with a clean “coastal chic” aesthetic. The calm palette features neutral tones and fine natural materials inspired by the island, including petrified wood, mother of pearl, soft fabrics and sun-bleached teak. The design has been accented with crisp pops of blue in bold patterns, in a nod to the hotel’s magnificent location overlooking the Caribbean Sea.. A new open-air oyster shell bar, cozy corners of seating and a champagne sitting area, ideal for pre-dinner aperitifs, give a relaxed and intimate feeling to Le Toiny’s restaurant, every meal is an opportunity to indulge, both in delectable cuisine and in breathtaking views overlooking the hotel’s infinity pool and the Caribbean Sea. The hotel was damaged by Hurricane Irma but will reopen on October 15, 2018. http://www.letoiny.com/st-barth-restaurant-le-toiny/

By Christine Gray Courtesy Luxury Travel Magazine