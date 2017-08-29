5 Steps toward Creating a Luxurious, Modern Outdoor Space

In this age of steel, concrete, and glass it is an incredible feeling to have a private oasis in the backyard of your home. Still, the fact that you intend to escape into this natural paradise for a while doesn’t mean that you want to leave the contemporary world completely behind. This is why a lot of people prefer creating their own green utopia by combining elements of nature with those of a luxurious modern design. This being said, here are a few ideas that might help you pull this off and bring this notion to life in its full splendor.

Start With the Preparation

Before you even begin acquiring furniture, redesigning the landscape, and constructing structures in your backyard, you first need to properly prepare it. What this means is that you should start with some basic backyard maintenance. This includes mowing, pruning, leveling and of course, rubble removal. While the last part tends to be more time consuming than actually exhausting, the greatest problem with it lies in the actual process of garbage removal. The easiest, not to mention the most efficient way to deal with this is to check for the best rubbish removal company in Australia and inquire about their services.

Construct the Patio

As soon as this is done, one of the first things you might want to do in your backyard in order to bring it a bit up to speed is constructing a patio. Here, you have numerous options regarding the design, the material, and the all-out purpose of the area. The choice is all yours. Some people like to simply pour the concrete, others turn to gravel, then there are those who prefer the traditional approach and simply construct a wooden deck.

Be that as it may, once you are done with foundation, you need to think about the seating. As far as your options go, you can either get the metal outdoor furniture or go on to construct some DIY seating solution of your own. What we have in mind are some palette seating options and custom made coffee tables. Keep in mind that as long as you stick to the neutral tones for the color of both pallets and cushions, you won’t stray far from contemporary design.

Providing the Shade

The next thing you need in order to add a touch of extravagance to your outdoors is the adequate shading solution for your seating area. The options you have greatly differ in both cost and time-efficiency (i.e. the time it takes to create them). The final choice, however, most commonly depends on one’s personal taste.

For instance, planting a tree provides you with a picturesque solution but then again, for a tree to fully mature it can take anywhere from 7 to 10 years. Finally, you can go ahead with a wooden overhead construction, which is an idea that is getting more and more popular with each passing year.

Focusing on the Light

Another thing you need to focus on in your backyard is the light. Sure, daytime is what most people have in mind when organizing their backyard but there really is no practical reason why this should be so. In fact, evening sit-downs with friends are much better when organized outdoors and having an adequate lighting solution just may help make this image even more appealing.

You can start by installing wall lights wherever you can but there are some areas which the illumination from these fixtures won’t be able to reach. In these dark corners, you can go with floor lights (free standing or regular ones), spike lights and even bollard light. The choice is all yours.

Play With the Elements

Finally, if you want to turn your backyard into something completely extraordinary you may want to start playing with the four elements. Earth and water will probably already present in some form (same as the air), which brings us to the fire as ‘the problematic one’. This, however, is the area which will allow you to get in touch with your creative side the most. When it comes to these fiery solutions you can go with anything from a fire pit to an outdoor fireplace. Those who are interesting in something a bit more subtle (and a lot less expensive) can simply go with some candles.

In Conclusion

As you can see, creating a modern and luxurious outdoor space and making it into your personal oasis at the same time is really not that difficult. All that it requires is your full dedication. With this in mind, any plan you make will be completely fail-proof.

Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media