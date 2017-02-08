5 Ultimate Luxury Upgrades for Your High-End Vehicle

Luxury is simply a way of living. And there’s no reason that this lifestyle shouldn’t extend to your vehicle. From gold-plated hood ornaments to luxury interior additions, here are five vehicle upgrades for those who sleep, eat and breathe all things luxury.

Steer Toward High-End Upgrades

Leather is not just for Italian handbags or designer shoes. Love leather? Porsche has you covered. Why just have a simple leather interior when you can — quite literally — upgrade the entire interior of your vehicle with beautiful leather. From the steering column to the coat hooks, Porsche drivers can cover it all up in soft leathers. For example, owners of the Panamera sedan, a nearly $80,000 luxury vehicle, can outfit their air vent covers in leather for $2,505, the doorsill guards for $2,920 and the sun visors for just more than $700.

Go for the Gold

Rolls-Royce drivers can add a touch of gold to their vehicle. The Rolls-Royce hood ornament, the flying lady, which is called the Spirit of Ecstasy, can be upgraded to 24-karat gold. And for just over $10,000, luxury vehicle owners can have the flying lady plated in real gold. When it comes to the cost of a Rolls-Royce, the extra 10K is just a drop in the bucket, making this addition an absolute must. If gold is not to your liking, there is also a solid silver option.

Invest in Color Swaps

Some celebrity paint jobs are stunning. Take, for instance, Justin Bieber’s chrome-wrapped, $100,000-plus Fisker Karma. However, it’s not street legal. That’s right — the Biebs’ shiny car could earn him a traffic violation. While not unheard of, these paint modifications simply scream luxury, but unfortunately, cars with the added update can’t be driven on the open road. Instead of going chrome, go matte. Luxury car owners searching for a way to make their car stand out from the crowd can take notes from Kylie Jenner, who recently had her $320,000 Ferrari painted from white to a sexy matte grey.

Upgrade to High-Performance Tires

A car is only as good as its tires. For luxury car owners who like to actually drive their vehicles, rather than keep them covered up in garages, high-performance tires are essential to the driving experience. All season, high-performance tires from BF Goodrich are suited for a range of vehicle types, from cars and trucks to SUVs. Great for travelers, these tires can perform in many different weather situations, including light snow. Plus, these high-performance tires offer improved stability and responsive handling for all you speed demons out there. BF Goodrich tires are also well-suited to muscle cars and should be considered by collectors as their new tire of choice.

A Timely Key Fob Upgrade

The Aston Martin Transponder watch not only keeps time — it can also lock and unlock the doors of any Aston Martin vehicle. This includes the brand’s most successful car of all time, the DB9. The high-end, luxury watch, made by Swiss watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre, features a mechanical movement and electronic transponder that will cost an extra $29,500. There are no cheesy buttons to push. Instead, designers created a touch crystal face that when tapped, or gently pushed, works the lock and unlocks controls.

