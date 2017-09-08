5 unique destinations best experienced by yacht

For those looking for the ultimate getaway, chartering a yacht can allow you to go one step further and discover some of the world’s most amazing landscapes in a completely unique way. In addition to allowing you to set sail and enjoy views from your own private deck, yacht charter also provides you with on-hand facilities that would rival that of a five star hotel. What’s more, you will also have a dedicated Captain, crew and chef who will ensure an unforgettable holiday for you and your closest friends and family.

Here are five destinations that are best experienced by yacht:

Cocos Island

Located around 550km off the Pacific shore of Costa Rica, Cocos Island boasts four bays, a mountainous landscape and a number of short rivers and streams. It has over 200 waterfalls throughout and boasts a tropical climate with an average temperature of around 26 degrees.

Cocos Island has breathtaking marine life and one of the world’s largest schools of Hammerhead Sharks is regularly reported there. The island, which does not allow inhabitants other than Costa Rican Park Rangers, was also named as one of the best diving spots in the world by PADI (Professional Association of Diving Instructors).

It has also been claimed that 350 tons of gold has been buried on the island!

Antarctica

If you’re looking for a holiday that will never be forgotten, a luxury expedition yacht in Antarctica provides a life-changing adventure that very few get to experience. Utilising a specialist crew and vessel, you can explore this remote landscape whilst still enjoying the luxury facilities of a private yacht.

Antarctica offers an abundance of wildlife and untouched natural scenery that cannot be found anywhere else. Whether you would like to undertake a nature trek or go ice diving with a specialist instructor, there really is no other place in the world like Antarctica.

Central and South America

Whether you’re looking to experience the vibrant Brazil, the stunning wildlife of the Galapagos Islands or the remote Patagonia, a yacht charter to Central or South America offers something for everyone.

These areas are often thought of as very hard to reach, however many of the World’s best yachts are now located here making an adventure in Central or South America easier than ever before.

Virgin Islands

Notoriously hard to get to without a yacht, the Virgin Islands provides an array of beaches, natural seawater pools and coral islands that have to be seen to be appreciated. Whether you would like to visit some of the island’s famous towns or spend the day or white beaches dotted with coconut palm trees, the Virgin Islands provides something for those of all ages.

Cuba

Renowned for its vibrant culture and picturesque beaches, Cuba’s really does live up to its reputation.

Whether you would like to visit the capital city of La Havana, renowned for its cobbled streets and vibrant colours, or visit some of Cuba’s endless sandy beaches and crystal turquoise waters, a yacht charter really does provide an unrivalled experience that will never be forgotten.

By Geoff Moore, Managing Director at West Nautical. Courtesy A Luxury Travel Blog

