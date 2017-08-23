5 Ways to Liven Up Your Everyday Look

Looking fashionable and unique does not have to be as expensive as you think. Keeping on trend with the latest fashion doesn’t meant you have to buy a whole new wardrobe. Your day to day ensemble may be as basic as a t-shirt and jeans, but with these 5 tips livening up your look has never been so easy.

Button Down

Plain t-shirts are a staple necessity in and wardrobe. The look is perfect for every-day but can often become tired. Casual shirts are the perfect way to liven up your look. If you’re not ready to let go of your favourite white tee just yet then no problem – a casual button down shirt looks great thrown over a t-shirt with the buttons undone. Layering is a trend that will never go out of fashion. Rolling up your shirt sleeves will also help perfect a casual look.

If you’re willing to go more daring then a colourful or patterned shirt is the way forward. Championed by the likes of Harry Styles and Nick Grimshaw, this piece takes centrestage of any outfit. Whether you want checkered, paisley or floral, there’s a style out there for anyone. Topman carry a great range.

A Shoe-In

Experimenting with your footwear really helps to change up your style. Smartening up an everyday look is easy with a pair of simple loafers or brogues. These formal shoes look great with skinny jeans. Knowing when to wear each style of shoe is essential – you wouldn’t wear your trainers to a black tie event.

Perfect Pair

Socks have become much more than just a practicality when it comes to fashion. They are an easy way to liven up your outfit and really make you stand out from the crowd. So throw out your hole-filled pairs and invest in some bright, patterned socks. These look great when on show with a pair of loafers and skinny jeans or trousers.

Hold onto Your Hats

Hats are a great accessory to finish an outfit – and perfect if you’re having a bad hair day. Quirky styles such as flat-caps look great with jeans and chelsea boots ideal if you’re running errands or meeting friends for lunch. Beanie hats are practical in warm weather and can be worn with just about anything. A coloured beanie can help brighten up a plain outfit or kept simple to tie your look together. Caps are probably one of the most popular hat trends around at the moment, allowing anyone to add a sense of skater style to their look. Societe Noir have a wide range of unique caps that will really liven up your look.

Buckle Up

Belts are a simple accessory that can transform your whole look. Even if your trousers fit perfectly, adding a belt will take them from looking drab to dapper. Formal events will call for a more simple style – always matching belt colour to your shoes. Adding a belt to a casual day to day outfit will add a note of sophistication to your outfit, perfecting the smart-casual look.

If you want to be more daring and use your belt as a statement piece, feel free to experiment with different colours, patterns and textures. Tucking your top or shirt into trousers will make your belt stand out more as well as pull your whole outfit together for a sleeker finish. Asos have a great range of men’s belts at affordable prices.

Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media