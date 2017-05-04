7 Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts

According to the National Retail Federation, Mother’s Day shoppers are expected to spend an average of $186.39 for the holiday, up from last year’s $172.22. That’s a lot of retail-driven adoration. From food to flowers to frocks, well-intentioned gifters are indelibly on the hunt for that perfect present that’ll light up Mom’s face and warm her heart—not just on Mother’s Day but, optimally, all year through. Towards this end, here’s an apt assortment of gift ideas that she can enjoy on the daily.

The Kennedy Tote from RuMe (www.MyRume.com)

The Kennedy Tote from RuMe (pronounced “Room-ey”) is a stylish tote that’s great for the woman on-the-go. Available in 27 unique patterns and colors, these trendy bags are designed with extra-long vegan leather handles to ensure it’s comfortable to carry over your shoulder, and boast a durable polyester body sure to stand the test of time. The Kennedy Tote is the perfect size for Mom to fit everything from laptops and tablets, to library books, clothes and even those random toys and snacks that always seem to make their way into her bag. It’s bigger than the average purse, but not so big that it’s overwhelming. The Kennedy Tote is handmade in the USA and all are made to order. With this, Mom can leave that boring canvas tote at home and rock some style-sense!

Clipa Bag Hanger (www.Clipa.us)

While Mom is out and about, give you an easy and attractive way to secure her Kennedy Tote or any other stylish handbag off the dirty floor—especially in restaurants, bathrooms, movie theaters and other public places. Clipa, which means “instant” in Romanian, is a decidedly fashionable, USA-made handbag hanger that goes on—not in—the bag for quick and easy use at any time. This strong, circular purse hanger is designed for heavy bags—it can actually hold up to 33 pounds! It’ll keep her handbag off the ground or floor, safe from germs and filth. It works in seconds. Simply open and place on the bag strap to have whenever needed. To use, just open one end and hang. When finished, just pull the strap and Clipa automatically closes and slides back onto the bag. The new Clipa2 is a lighter and sleeker model that works in more places including thicker countertops and tables. It’s ideal for bathroom stall doors and walls, shopping carts even rails. Also durable, it’s been tested to last for 10 years of daily use. Also fashion-adaptable, Clipa comes in a variety of colors, designs, and metals including matte and polished, hematite, gold, and silver. I’ve used a variety of handbag hangers and Clipa is by far the most versatile and durable.

Heat Holders Ladies Lounge Socks with Heart Grip (www.HeatHolders.com)

This spring and summer, Mom will surely love staying warm and cozy with fashionable Heat Holders’ Lounge Socks—especially when ensconced in a chilly, air-conditioned environment. This short ankle length slipper-style sock with turn over cuffs is ideal for lounging around the home. Perfect to express your love for mom, they include cute heart shaped non-slip grippers on the bottom to provide better traction on hard indoor surfaces like wood or tile. Thick and chunky with long pile cushioning, these thermal socks help keep feet fully comfortable and supported. The inside of each sock has been intensively brushed, which makes it not only feel sensationally soft but also traps warm air close to the skin keeping feet warmer for longer. Wrapped in a pretty ribbon that says “Just for you”, these socks (available in stripe or solid patterns) make a thoughtful gift she’ll use time and time again.

BELLA Rotating Belgian Waffle Maker (www.BellaHousewares.com)

Perfect for those culinary Moms who love to impress and indulge, the new BELLA Ceramic Copper Titanium rotating Belgian waffle maker will surely be well-received. With it, Mom and the whole family can enjoy 1″ thick crisp and fluffy restaurant quality Belgian waffles at home in mere minutes. The true non-stick coating allows the use of any batter desired—so she can get super creative! This enduring appliance has a unique ceramic non-stick coating that is 8 times more durable and cooks up to 30% faster than standard non-stick coatings. This ultra-durable coating is actually reinforced with titanium for outstanding resilience and resistance to metal utensils, resisting scratches and scuffs. It’s even a healthy “eco-coating” as it doesn’t contain lead or cadmium and is also PTFE and PFOA free. Mom will also appreciate the space saving design with a folding handle that allows for convenient storage, along with the drip tray making cleaning a breeze.

CRUX Toaster Oven with Convection (www.CruxKitchen.com)

Moms are constantly looking for ways to make cooking simpler. The CRUX Toaster Oven with Convection function is one easy way to improve and expedite her cooking efforts and is a practical gift she’s certain to appreciate. This device delivers faster, more even heating and also maintains enhanced temperature accuracy. In all, the highly uniform heating profile without hot-spots yields fantastic toasting results. And, the large 17-liter capacity holds up to six slices of bread or a 12” pizza. Other notable features of the CRUX Toaster oven include 700-watt heating elements that preheat quickly and cook efficiently; bake, broil, bagel, toast and warm functions; 60-minute timer with stay-on and auto shut-off; and a grill rack with three positions to accommodate various size casseroles and baking pans. The unit also comes complete with a bake pan and external removable crumb tray. Whether she’s looking for convenience for breakfast, lunch or dinner—for herself or the whole family—or wanting to bake a quick late-night snack, she’ll love the ease and power of this appliance.

Pompelmoncello Rosemary Mojito with Everclear (www.MakeItYourOwn.com)

What more quintessential way to celebrate Mom than with a homemade brunch on Mother’s Day? And while you’re at it, go ahead and whip her up a tasty mixed elixir. One recipe idea is the Pompelmoncello Rosemary Mojito made with Everclear. This delicious cocktail mixes together grapefruit, rum and rosemary, creating a sweet and refreshing cocktail that’ll help her relax and enjoy her special day. The Everclear spirit component is distilled from 100% selected grains, providing a neutral flavor profile along with a high proof—so do be mindful of the amount used. Because it’s flavor neutral, it has a unique ability to extract even the subtlest of flavors, providing home mixologists with a clean slate, a blank canvas and endless potential. For those who insist a mojito requires mint, this cocktail politely disagrees. The flavors of grapefruit, rum and rosemary combine perfectly to help you forget everything you thought you knew about the Havana classic—and delight Mom in kind.

Nonni’s Dark Chocolate Almond THINaddictives (www.Nonnis.com)

Another delightful indulgence for Mom—particularly those who are health conscious and ever on-the-go—is the better-for-you Dark Chocolate Almond THINaddictives from Nonni’s artisan bakery. They’re thin, crunchy, and super addictive…but in the best way. THINaddictives are handmade quality from a cherished family recipe passed down from generation to generation with no two cookies alike. Averaging only 70 to 80 calories per pack, each almond thin is lightly drizzled with decadent dark chocolate and made with real ingredients such as California almonds, bananas and sweet cherries for a guilt-free anytime snack. These crunchy delights come in three delectable flavors: Dark Chocolate Banana Almond, Dark Chocolate Cherry Almond and Double Dark Chocolate Almond. THINaddictives pair perfectly with hot or cold beverages like iced coffee or tea or are certainly delectable by themselves. With each pack individually wrapped, they’re awesome to take on-the-go. Find these tasty treats at retailers nationwide.

