7 luxury shopping destinations that every fashionista should visit

Whether you’re seeking to splurge on a once-in-a-lifetime purchase or regularly indulge in trendy eccentricities from across the globe, retail therapy in a luxe setting can be a dizzying experience for even the most seasoned of buyers. Who says only the Devil wears Prada? Every shopaholic has a Holy Grail they dream of embarking on as a pilgrim but style mavens with deep pockets flock to these top (as well as upcoming) go-to luxury shopping destinations around the world. Bring out your inner fashionista and check out the list below! How many do you have under your belt?

PARIS

UNIQUE STYLE POINT: Extravagant haute couture with exquisite tailoring.

This city woos the crème de la crème of fashion royalty and has fans all over the world courtesy homegrown brands such as Gucci and Prada. Trends change, fads fade but the global highsnobiety clearly has a favourite putting the Parisian heritage on a pedestal. Christian Louboutin, Chanel and YSL owe their success to this city and when it comes to luxury, no place does it better than Paris!

Pro tip: Visit in July for some really unbelievable discounts!

Indulge here: Boulevard Saint Germain, Rue du Commerce and bring a wardrobe souvenir from the iconic Givenchy, Hermes, Louis Vuitton or Dior.

MILAN

UNIQUE STYLE POINT: Understated conventionality and refined sophistication.

The Italians have been practising the irresistible leather trade from time immemorial commanding a high value for their impeccable style and subtle fashion making no list of luxury shopping is complete without the capital of Capitals – Milan! An illustrious design pedigree topped with superior craftsmanship passed down the centuries and quality products are the hallmark of this city. If your love for cuts and detailing trump eccentricity and gloss then put Milan on your radar!

Indulge Here: Via Montenapoleone and the exclusive Corso Venezia

TOKYO

UNIQUE STYLE POINT: Ultra feminine, quirky street style and uber kawaii.

Upcoming and booming, Tokyo is making waves in the international fashion circuit for all the right reasons! The fashion scene oozes with creativity and panache (Just look at the gender neutral clothing) and some cutting edge contemporary street wear with conversational designs for the fashionista in you! Unisex clothes and fearless designing on bizarre collections make Japan an unusual melting point of style and fashion. Watch out for brands such as Comme des Garcons, Yohji Yamamoto, BAPE and WTAPS for garments that are constructed and re imagined in striking and unexpected ways.

Indulge here: Ginza district and Shinjuku to take home some of the most coveted wardrobe essentials.

LOS ANGELES

UNIQUE STYLE POINT: Edgy, trendsetting and glamorous.

This non conformist and laidback city is ground zero for all things glamourous cementing its top spot in the international luxury landscape. OTT, fashion forward and outrageous outfits worn by Hollywood celebrities on the red carpet (Think Rihanna and Nicki Minaj) holds sway over season forecasts and closet diktats over the world. This city is a undergoing a major fashion moment and for all those who like it not only loud but in your face, this insouciant mecca of fashion is a must visit!

Indulge here: Downtown area, Venice Beach

COPENHAGEN

UNIQUE STYLE POINT: Chic minimalism and stripped down fashion.

This city doesn’t rule the roost and is not particularly influential on the ramp either but deserves a mention for its stripped down fashion and unadulterated style especially when it comes to Men’s wear. The global arena is leaning towards utilitarian, chic minimalism and the Danish capital gets it done in a modest and effortless manner. Copenhagen is making waves with its opulent yet highly wearable men’s fashion which has a causal and athletic feel to it. Browse through the independent boutiques for quirky buys, vintage wares and one of kind designer accessories.

Indulge here: Vesterbrogade and the Kongens Nytorv shopping street.

NEW YORK

UNIQUE STYLE POINT: A mélange of avant garde, kitsch and neo punk.

When it comes to style, The Big Apple is ridiculously innovative and regularly ranks among the upper echelon of global luxe fashion capitals. There is no one style that defines NY City – the style quotient is high even on the streets ranging from casual and effortless to eccentric and neo punk. From big giant retailers like Bergdorf’s and old school department stores to hip and independent boutiques, this city is nothing short of an outdoor mall! Uptown Funk anyone?

Indulge here: 5th Avenue, Bloomingdales, Pier 17. Other than the usual flagship luxury stores, Watch out for these new entrants: Bird, Michael Halpern and Concrete+Water.

MOSCOW

UNIQUE STYLE POINT: Dynamic interpretation of Western aesthetics.

European flavoured aesthetics poised with the unique culture and artisanal traditions of the East makes Moscow a fashion destination to watch out for! It is an incubator for a new breed of prolific designers who combine the latest trends with oldest of traditions. Designers such as Gosha Rubchinskiy, Ulyana Sergeenko and Vika Gazinskaya are on the frontline of Moscow Fashion luxury taking the world by a storm!. Russian couture maybe testimony to just how much is unresolved between the East and the West but is leaving fashion footprints on the World map nonetheless!

Indulge here: GUM, Petrovka Street and Kutuzovsky Prospec

By Nikita Chawla Courtesy India Today