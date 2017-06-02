7 reasons to visit Barcelona this summer

There’s no question that Barcelona is worth a visit any time of year. With glorious weather, sandy beaches and magnificent architecture, the city is guaranteed to take your breath away no matter when you visit. If we had to pick, however, we would say that summer is when the city truly comes alive. As if you really need that much convincing, here are a few reasons why…

1. The music scene

We would argue that music festivals are more popular now than ever before and guess what; Barcelona is home to two of the most famous ones: Primavera Sound and Sonar. By now, both of them are well underway but it means that the city will be buzzing with music aficionados and people in the party spirit. There are plenty of spin-off events to get involved in and it’s never too early to set a reminder for next year…so keep your eyes peeled! Primavera Sound took place from 31st May to 4th June and included headliners Arcade Fire, Bon Iver and The xx. Sonar, a new-wave electronic festival is just about to kick off (taking place from 15th to 17th June) and will feature De La Soul, Thundercat, Justice and many more. In addition to festivals, Barcelona continues to increase its extensive list of nightclubs, indoor and outdoor venues, and top performers guaranteed to make a stop in the city on their world tours. So if you’re into music, you’d be mad to miss this action…

2. David Bowie Is

Continuing with the music theme, a tribute exhibition to the legendary musician is being held at the Museo del Disseny from now until late September. As a production by London’s V&A Museum, the exhibition has so far welcomed 1.5 million visitors to its world tour that includes Berlin, Paris, Chicago and of course, London. The exhibition includes over 300 Bowie-related objects including costumes and artifacts that belonged to the late artist. Surely being the most visited show in the 164-year history of the V&A Museum must stand for something!

3. Noche de Sant Joan

The Festival of Sant Joan takes place on 23rd June when the whole of Spain will celebrate the summer solstice, the shortest night of the year. Often called Nit del Foc, meaning Night of Fire, it is known to be one of Barcelona’s biggest parties. Many ‘fiestas’ are held all over the city, especially on balconies and terraces where family and friends gather to watch fireworks, eat, and dance the night away. If you’re looking to get involved with the locals, this is your night!

4. Barcelona is now home to a three Michelin Star restaurant

Renowned chef Martin Berasategui opened Lasarte at Barcelona’s Monument Hotel on the glamorous Passeig de Gracia in 2006. His efforts have not gone unnoticed as the restaurant was recently awarded three Michelin Stars, one of the highest recognitions in the gastronomic world. This is a huge accomplishment for the Catalan capital, which only has two other restaurants of this status, so if you’re a food lover in Barcelona and have a few Euros to spare (!), this could be your new favourite hotspot.

5. Casa de les Punxes

Declared a historic monument of national interest in 1975, Casa de les Punxes opened its doors to the public for the first time in over 100 years last year. It was built by the architect Josep Puig i Cadafalch and is located right in the heart of Barcelona’s ‘Golden Square’. On a hot summer’s day the rooftop is definitely worth a visit or if you prefer to shelter from the heat inside then the ceramics, stained glass windows, ironwork and sculptural elements will undoubtedly keep you entertained.

6. The weather and beaches truly are worth the trip

Barcelona is a metropolitan city that sets itself apart from other summer destinations because of its beautiful, golden sandy beaches; and if you ask us, very few things in the world compare to summers by the Mediterranean Sea. It’s not uncommon to have periods of sunny days in Barcelona that last for weeks on end and the clear blue skies, complemented by a light breeze, make for the perfect beach day. Enjoy boat rides, paddle boarding, windsurfing, restaurants and bars, sunset tours and incredible views of the Mediterranean. Visits to the beach will make any trip to this European city worth your time.

7. It remains timeless

With a huge increase in mass tourism following the 1992 Olympics, Barcelona is gaining increasing popularity as a tourist destination these days. Despite numerous gift shops, eateries and market stalls aimed specifically at tourists, many of the city’s classic monuments, architectural masterpieces and points of interest remain largely untouched since their origins (and boy do they look magnificent in the sun!). Barcelona is a constantly changing city but it remains defiant in preserving its Catalonian history and culture. So if heritage is what you’re looking for this summer, Barcelona could just be the city for you.

By Sandra Roig, Marketing Director at AB Apartment Barcelona. Courtesy A Luxury Travel Blog

