7 Things You Need to Consider Before Buying a Luxury Sports Car

Unsurprisingly, sports cars are not designed for ease of maintenance, and they’re an expensive hobby too. But, there’s just something so satisfying about owning a luxury sports car. Some will say that wanting to own a luxury car is a sign of a mid-life crisis, but even if that’s true, you should do it anyway.

Why? Because there’s nothing better than being on the road in a car that can make you feel butterflies in your stomach when you put your foot on the gas pedal. There are, however, some things you should consider before spending your money on the car of your dreams.

Performance numbers

When buying a sports car, it’s incredibly important to look at all the performance numbers. Usually the most common of them is the sprint from zero to 60 mph. Generally, anything under 7 or 8 seconds in considered quick, but you’re not looking to buy a car that’ll make soccer moms feel envious. You’re looking for a car that’ll make you feel alive again. Find a car that can reach 60 mph in under 5 seconds and let it blow your mind.

Insurance

Exotic and luxury sports car are usually expensive to insure, and that’s an expense you’ll have to endure each year. Customarily, the cost of insurance is about 10% of the value of your vehicle.

Spare parts

Spare parts are usually not sourced locally, which means you’ll be paying a lot of money for them, and finding them can be tricky, especially if a car you’re looking to buy is a model that’s no longer in production. Make sure to read all about your potential car, and inform yourself about it in any way possible. By doing that, you’ll be saving money, and you’ll save yourself any potential problems.

Service cost

Supercars are loaded with technology and electronics, and the facilities and the technicians needed to service them are not cheap at all. Don’t let this present a problem for you. The technicians are more expensive than regular mechanics for a reason. They have greater knowledge of supercars, and they certainly won’t damage your car while fixing it.

Tyres

Paying a large sum of money for a car does not guarantee reliability. Sports cars are designed for roads that are well kept and free of potholes, and they can sometimes face problems on more challenging roads.

The truth is, tyres are the only part of your car that actually touch the road. Sticking with the original tyres on your car won’t fulfill your needs. They are usually not meant for the high performance you’re after. Investing your money in quality tyres such as Pirelli Scorpio tyres can make a rather significant difference on the road, because they can translate the power of your car on the road even in harsh conditions.

Space

Don’t be surprised by the interior space of your car. Supercars usually have small interiors, because they’re designed for speed, not comfort. Some luxury cars are big and spacey, there’s no doubt about that, but they usually cost a small fortune. Consider who’ll be driving your car before you buy it. If you plan to employ a chauffeur, then a car with more space is for you.

Jealousy

That’s right, people will be jealous of you, but that is to be expected. Some will want to race you, just to show you that their car is faster (even though it may not be), and some miscreants will probably try to damage your car, so having a garage or a safe parking space is incredibly important.

Drive your sports car only when you feel the need for speed and prevent any unfortunate incidents.

When you’ve got a cool ride, every drive feels unique and exciting. Even sitting in traffic becomes enjoyable. The sales of two-door sports cars has gone up 16 per cent in Australia by the end of August according to Caradvice, so now is probably a good time to finally invest your money in that supercar you’ve always wanted.

Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media