A Diamond Black And Jubilee Silver Wraith Is Not Something You Can Ignore

Even though the new Rolls-Royce Phantom is grabbing most of the headlines nowadays, the Wraith remains one of the world’s most appealing luxury automobiles.

It’s also a very customizable car, available in several color combinations, both for the exterior as well as for the cabin, which in this case is drenched in full natural grain Seashell and Black leather.

As for the body, it’s painted in Diamond Black for most of the car, and Jubilee Silver for the upper part, on the bonnet, roof, pillars and boot, matching the silver stripes running along the shoulder line.

This car resides with the British automaker’s Abu Dhabi dealership, where at least one lucky owner can brag about driving a 6.6-liter twin turbo V12-powered luxury coupe, putting down 632 PS (624 HP) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque with the help of an 8-speed gearbox.

Aside from being tremendously luxurious, the Wraith can also indulge your 0 to 60 longings, by getting there in about 4 and a half seconds.

