A Guide to the Ultimate Luxury Fly Fishing Vacation

Fishing resorts are a dime a dozen these days and finding high-end resorts can be a bit overwhelming, especially if you’re looking for a specific niche like fly fishing. If you’re looking for a resort that offers luxurious accommodations and pristine fly fishing waters along with various other attractions to keep the family entertained, then this guide is for you. There is nothing more relaxing than a week spent in a remote location tucked away in the trees where fishing is abundant and everything else is taken care of.

Once you find the resort of your dreams you’ll be wise to gear up appropriately. A lot of the lodges listed below offer several different types of fishing from freshwater to saltwater and various modes from floating to bank fishing. Making sure you have the correct rod (or three) will allow you to fish without boundaries, whether you’re standing, wading or floating on any stream, river and lake of your choosing.

The Ranch at Rock Creek

With full-day float trips, stocked ponds, endless wading, fly tying lessons and casting class, nothing beats the beauty and luxurious accommodations of The Ranch at Rock Creek. If you want a pristine fly fishing experience then you have to find a great hatch paired with appropriate water conditions. The Blue Ribbon fisheries standard is what you want to stick with for fly fishing resorts, and The Ranch at Rock Creek exceeds that standard year after year.

Boardwalk Lodge

It’s no surprise that some of the top fishing resorts in the country can be found on the shores of the last frontier. Whether you’re fly fishing or saltwater fishing, you’ll find it hard to beat the pristine opportunities that Alaska offers anglers. Known as the King of Alaska fishing lodges, the Boardwalk Lodge is no exception to this rule. The fishing opportunities are abundant and keep anglers returning year after year.

What stands out most about the Boardwalk Lodge is not just its luxurious first-class accommodations and gourmet cuisine, or their Orvis endorsed guides, but the availability and abundance of both saltwater and freshwater fishing opportunities. The resort offers entertainment and adventure for the whole family, from wildlife tours to scenic hiking trips, so it’s no surprise that the Boardwalk Lodge lands its five-star rating year after year.

Enchanted Lake Lodge

Another unbeatable fishing resort in Alaska is Enchanted Lake Lodge. This quaint resort is nestled within the forest of Katmai National Park and can only be reached by float plane. Its remote location allows guests easy and versatile access to the best rivers and streams in the Alaskan Peninsula. The resort is tailored for the most dedicated anglers and those who want the true Alaskan fishing experience.

Enchanted Lake Lodge has a limit of 12 guests a week and offers private cabins along with high-end accommodations and a main lodge. Fish include trophy rainbows, arctic char, Dolly Varden, grayling and the iconic Pacific Salmon, so you want to make sure you come prepared with all the correct gear so you don’t miss out on what Enchanted Lake Lodge has to offer.

The Resort at Paws Up

Bringing it back down to the lower 48, we will jump right into one of the most gorgeous, high-end fishing lodges in Montana, the Resort at Paws up. Everything about Paws Up is dripping with luxury and that’s what set’s it apart from the other typical dude ranches scattered across the rest of the state. The resort offers not only a lodge but private homes and luxurious camping opportunities too. Yeah, we’re talking glamping people and you really need to see what their idea of camping is.

The Resort at Paws Up is located in the well-known hot spot for fly fishers called the “golden triangle” on legendary rivers like the Blackfoot, Bitterroot, Clearwater and Missouri. The fly fishing is truly pristine and the guides are some of Montana’s best, even the kids can try their hand at the sport and trust me they will come home with stories that will last a lifetime.

Blackberry Farm

Anglers will find themselves in fly fishing heaven as they wade into the waters of the Clinch and Holston rivers along the scenic foothills of the Smoky Mountains. Blackberry Farm offers a wide range of fishing opportunities for all ages, so you can enjoy a solo trip one day and a float excursion the next. There are stocked ponds on the property and the meandering Hesse Creek that flows alongside the resort for beginners or youngsters looking to take a fly fishing lesson from the Orvis endorsed guides.

The thousands of miles of pristine fly fishing waters and endless access is not the only reason anglers rate Blackberry Farm as one of the top luxury destinations of choice. It’s also the onsite brewery and spa that keep them coming back year after year. Don’t miss out on this one of a kind resort in Walland, Tennessee, your entire family will thank you.

