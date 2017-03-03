A Luxurious Guide Through Sydney

If you want your next vacation to be a true representation of high-end, luxury lifestyle that you perhaps don’t get to experience on a daily basis, Sydney is definitely the perfect place to visit. It’s not about the amount of money you spend, but what you spend it on and this beautiful city has plenty of luxuries to offer. If you’re not quite sure which are the luxurious hot-spots that put Sydney on the map, keep on reading.

Book a ticket for the Sydney Opera House

Since the Sydney Opera House can easily be called the representative of the entire city, you better believe that you’ll get your money’s worth from this experience. World class events are playing every single day and won’t leave you disappointed. Different seats vary in price, but if you truly wish to make this spectacle as luxurious as possible, definitely opt for the premium ring or fancy table seating. Don’t forget to play the part though. Make sure to go there dressed to impress.

Get a taste of high fashion

If you don’t think that you have anything appropriate to wear to the Sydney Opera House or some top-notch restaurants, make sure to stop by the Central Business District. You will find some of the world’s finest, most renowned fashion designer boutiques to suit your high-fashion demands. And if you’re looking for something more unique, head down to the Rocks district that showcases some of the Australia’s most interesting and extravagant fashion choices.

Fine dine and wine

Nothing can beat a locals’ favorite Sydney cafe when it comes to great food, refreshing drinks and pleasant atmosphere. Experiencing the local culture this way is a luxury itself. Therefore, make sure to ask around for local recommendations and advice before you consult a tour guide. Still, if you really want to spend your evening somewhat special, you should also check out the Sydney’s most unique yet world famous restaurants such as Quay or Tetsuya’s. Just keep in mind that it may take some time and effort to actually get a table.

Tour de Hunter Valley

If finest and most exclusive wines are your thing, by all means pay a visit to the Hunter Valley. Only two hours away from Sydney, your wine-thirsty palate will be in for the most luxurious treat. For the ultimate high-end experience, book a private tour. Not only will you get the chance to taste various prized wines, but you will also enjoy the finest cuisine and entertainment. The complimentary chocolates in the end will make the whole experience more special and delicious.

A Sydney stay fit for royalty

You may want to complete the whole Sydney experience with a luxurious stay at a hotel as well. If this is the case, look no further than the Park Hyatt Hotel. Not only does this hotel look astonishing from the outside, but the inside puts accommodation to a whole new level. From booking amazing suites to whole floors, you can experience the high-end lifestyle to the fullest. There are many perks of booking your stay in the Park Hyatt Hotel, from a breathtaking view to Sydney Harbour to some amazing features that every suite comes with.

If you want to plan your luxurious Sydney itinerary, make sure to create a list of your priorities. You don’t have to spend your entire savings on a few days of luxury life. There are many ways to go about this trip. Remember, the true sense of luxury is not only in the material things that you can afford, but the invaluable impressions that will stay with you forever.

Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media