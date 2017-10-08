A Naturally Spectacular Christmas

Luxury French Chocolates from zChocolat raise the bar in New Holiday Collection

ALPES-DE-HAUTE-PROVENCE, FRANCE: Premier online retailer zChocolat has been widely recognized for producing the best chocolate gifts in the world–a reputation further reinforced by their recently-announced 2017 holiday line-up.

Highlighting favorites from World Champion Chocolatier Pascal Caffet’s universally celebrated Numbered Collection, the Christmas Collection is an obvious solution for anyone seeking luxurious all-natural chocolate gifts. Made without the use of preservatives or artificial ingredients, each item epitomizes the expression “chic à la française,” and exemplifies why France has become the pre-eminent source for Europe’s finest chocolates.

Particularly noteworthy is this year’s inclusion of the Duo zBar, part of the brand’s new line of ultra-sophisticated chocolate bars launched October 16th 2017. An exciting way to experience what is already being heralded as the world’s finest chocolate bars; the Christmas Duo zBar includes one each of the milk chocolate zBar and dark chocolate zBar. Boasting exceptional quality in a classically compact size, the bars make sensational stocking stuffers, exceptional party favors, and unforgettable gift toppers.

zChocolat’s perennially on-point packaging also adds to the collection’s high-end appeal, with a special holiday edition of the brand’s individually-numbered, artisan-crafted, solid mahogany boxes setting the standard for luxury gifting this year.

The 2017 Christmas Collection, along with a wide range of other distinguished chocolate gifts, are available online exclusively at the brand’s website, www.zchocolat.com, and are shipped worldwide via DHL Express for a flat fee of 18EUR.

Courtesy zChocolat