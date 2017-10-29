A Second Maserati SUV is in the Works

Maserati has plans to introduce a second SUV by 2020, Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne revealed in a recent interview.

The new Trident-badged SUV will share a platform with the Alfa Romeo Stelvio crossover and will slot beneath the Levante in the automaker’s lineup. The Levante, introduced last year, has so far proven to be a strong money maker for the Italian manufacturer. It moved 2,100 Levantes between the US and Canada in 2016 and has sold nearly 4,500 units through to September of this year.

Marchionne believes the addition of the second crossover to Maserati’s portfolio can grow its sales from around 36,000 units annually to 70,000-80,000 units. It will also help boost its earnings from just under $400 million a year to nearly $1 billion, the Italian-Canadian executive said. It’s a safe bet – car sales are falling as consumers eschew four-doors for crossovers and SUVs, and premium and luxury cars aren’t exceptions to this trend. Automakers are happy to oblige customers’ thirst for larger vehicles due to the higher profit margins., so you can bet this SUV/crossover craze isn’t going to cool off anytime soon.

Now if only we could convince Ferrari to leave the crossovers and SUVs to Maserati.