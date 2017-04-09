A weekend break in the lap of luxury at the Hilton London Metropole

Its bustling markets, sophisticated restaurant scene, world-beating museums and spectacular West End shows attract millions every year.

A weekend in the capital is something to look forward to and gives memories to cherish.

But I’m going to be honest – organising the outing can leave you with a headache that lasts just as long.

Finding your way through the confusing maze of accommodation and travel options can leave you exhausted, not to mention disappointed.

And lets’ face it, who wants to spend hours travelling on a packed train, coach or tube to find out you’ve booked a grotty hotel?

This is where the Hilton London Metropole comes into play.

Hilton is a trusted worldwide brand that gives you confidence in the quality of the hotel.

And this one’s nestled right on the outside edge of the congestion zone, just a few minutes’ stroll from Marble Arch, with a reasonably-priced, secure underground car park. Cracked it.

The hotel couldn’t be easier to find – you could hardly miss it – it’s huge.

It has more than 1,000 stylish guest rooms as well as enviable conference and event facilities.

There are a huge range of rooms to choose from including contemporary guest rooms, deluxe rooms on higher floors, superior or family superior rooms with extra space, executive rooms and suites.

Our family of three stayed in a Queen Superior Room on the 13th floor, offering one of the biggest family rooms in central London and spectacular views across the city.

Check-in was fast and easy and we soon made ourselves at home, heading for the Fiamma restaurant for dinner.

The relaxed ground floor restaurant offers diverse international cuisine ranging from steaks, chef’s specials and seafood to pasta, pizzas, salads and tapas.

The staff were highly professional and welcoming, giving considered advice on the menu and wine choices.

Fiamma’s not the only place to eat and drink here with guests spoiled for choice with the Edg Bar and Lounge offering cocktails, late night snacks and afternoon teas and the opportunity to try any of 70 international whiskies available in the Whisky Lounge.

The Sports Bar offers the chance to enjoy a cold beer and a burger while Herb ‘n’ Kitchen stocks healthy, fresh, grab and go grub.

The hotel is immediately opposite Edgeware Road tube station, giving us the chance to nip into town after dinner.

On return to our room, we noticed all the little touches that set Hilton above the rest.

Cosy robes and slippers, good quality toiletries, a range of teas and coffee with yummy little biscuits all make for a pleasant stay.

At lights out, all three of us were asleep within seconds under our squishy duvets and comfortable on our plush pillows.

Our morning started with a trip to the hotel’s LivingWell Health Club, which offers a sauna, steam room, gym and swimming pool where you can even get lessons if you want to.

It’s unusual to find a hotel with such impressive sports facilities but it’s also unusual to find one offering more than 100 different items at breakfast – you need to go to the gym first to build up an appetite.

Breakfast is always a highlight for our family so it’s not surprising we were there for hours. Full English, pastries, fruit, cereals, omelettes, cheese – you name it, it was there.

The Fiamma restaurant and neighbouring sports bar were lively all morning as guests enjoyed an extremely good start to their day.

We stayed for two nights and the checkout was definitely not the miserable experience it often is.

Handing over the keys usually spells the end of all contact with the hotel and the beginning of a day dragging luggage behind us.

Not this time. We popped down to the car park, threw the suitcases in the boot and carried on with our weekend.

Over the two days we also managed to see a fantastic show and grab some bargains at Camden market, all for the less than the price of a train fare.

By Jane Reader Courtesy Daily Echo