Absolute Must-Haves for Your Car Collection

While some people collect art, albums or old books, you love something bigger, flashier and just as culturally significant: cars. You are the car guy in your circle of friends and you take pride in comparing yourself to great collectors like Jay Leno. And just like Leno, you are more of a generalist (rather than collecting every VW known to man). If you’re looking for some up-and-coming classics to add to your collection, check out the following must-haves:

Porsche Cayman

This is no longer just a midlife crisis car but a soon-to-be collectible. The Porsche Cayman may be one of the last manual-only sports cars, making it a novelty in the car world. This car also gives you a sporty, athletic feel when you’re on the road. Its superior handling allows for a satisfying modern drive. While the visibility is still questionable, you’re not really getting a sports car for the safety features, right? Prices are expected to skyrocket, so you should get ahead of this trend.

Chevrolet Camaro

If you love American muscle cars, you have to give the latest (and greatest) Chevrolet Camaro a chance. Since its beginning 50 years ago, the Camaro has been a competitor to the Ford Mustang and Dodge Challenger. Even though it’s had some mixed roles and reviews (anyone remember when it was championed by polyester-wearing drivers?), Motor Trend claims the Chevy Camaro is one of the finest driver’s cars in the world. Even they were surprised by the sporty performance and tight turns. It just goes to show that you can always be surprised by the latest collectibles.

Dodge Challenger

The Dodge Challenger has even made the list of must-haves for your collection. After all, even Jay Leno has one in his garage. It’s one of the biggest cultural icons from the ’60s and ’70s, and the prices have dropped in the last several years, meaning it’s a great time to add one to your collection. Go for a funky purple or green to evoke thoughts of decades past, or for a more modern color if you want this car to not stand out as much. Either way, it’s a worthy addition to your collection.

Toyota Prius

While this might seem like an odd choice now, the Toyota Prius will have a lot of value in the future. It was the first mass-produced hybrid car, and it has been featured in TV shows, movies and commercials, making it a cultural icon. Even Leno thinks the nostalgia factor will make this a valuable classic car in the future. And as for the present, the Prius is one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles available as well as being roomy and tech-friendly. You can’t argue with practicality and value.

You have a lot of choices when it comes to adding cars to your collection. Just like pieces of art, there are so many different styles and aesthetics that it can be hard to choose. Whether you decide to pick a favorite manufacturer or go more general, it never hurts to do a little research before making a purchase. You never know what one of your collectibles may be worth in the future.

