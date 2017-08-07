ACCESSIBLE LUXURY: DarbyMade creates affordable handmade luxury

UK luxury gift company DarbyMade has just unveiled it’s latest office accessory collection. Handmade of the finest leather, these accessories are not only representative of UK luxury, but they are also affordable so everyone can enjoy a touch of class at their desk or workstation.

DarbyMade sources the finest reptile and bovine leathers as well as the rarest local woods which delivers luxury to the touch. Handmade craftsmanship in an affordable package makes these accessories the ultimate gift to give away or to one’s self. Priced from £49 to £150 and available directly from DarbyMade.

Checkout the these fine gifts from the official press release:

Desk Re-Fresh:

Whether you’re working at the office or from home, a lot of hours a week are spent at your desk. So why not make this space equipped with the luxury essentials you need to keep organised and on task. DarbyMade’s selection of handmade office supplies will not only sidestep any organisation obstacles, but will also add a touch of class to your workstation.

Make note-making luxury, jot down thoughts and keep on top of to-do lists with the finest quality paper. Hand bound in Stamford using techniques that are centuries old, DarbyMade’s leather notebooks are sure to turn heads in any meeting. Every notebook is made with a vegetable tanned leather cover, that can be personalised and has refillable pockets.

Write in quality and elegance, the fountain pen is one style of pen that most can’t live without. DarbyMade’s extensive collection of handmade fountain pens go unmatched in feel being crafted with wood from ancient British Bog Oaks and Royal Sandringham Estate.

Practical yet, eye catching storage solutions come from DarbyMade’s leather desk trays. The leather hides are hand stained and then infused with a traditional recipe of natural oils and tallow to create a durable finished product.

Brighten up your desk and boost your productivity with a fine leather stationary rack. Organising your desk couldn’t be more sophisticated. Individually hand made in the traditional method with brown crocodile print vegetable tanned leather and the softest padded nubuck lining. This will look stunning on any desk.

DarbyMade is a new UK retailer specialising in handmade, high quality gifts that are made to cherish, and will add style and class to the buyer’s home/office, it is DarbyMade’s mission to celebrate traditional homegrown craftsmanship and support the best craftspeople to keep skills alive for future generations.

By Doron Levy, Courtesy DarbyMade