Accessible luxury for trendy urban warriors

2016 was a wake up call to the luxury market and well known brands are now focusing on higher volume entry level products to capture more market share. The particular forces at work in the luxury market have created a golden opportunity for products that offer style, quality and craftsmanship and a more attractive price point.

Urban warriors represent a new demographic for accessible luxury and easily appreciate the latest trend or style to hit the market.

Here are a pair of luxury accessory must haves for the style conscious and wallet conservative urban warrior.

Wrist candy that doesn’t blow the budget from Griffin Emblem

Luxury timepieces have been under assault as of late with the growing popularity of connected smartwatches. Even with the technology advancements, nothing can quite replace the allure of a beautifully crafted and engineered wrist watch.

Griffin Emblem is a brand that specializes in creating sporty yet elegant and functional luxury timepieces that are very accessible.

The collection features design elements found in pricier watches such as automatic movement, scratch proof sapphire crystal glass, interchangeable luxury straps and see through case backs that reveal the highly complicated Japanese movement.

Griffin Emblem watches can be worn by men and women with a universal elegant style and ruggedness that is at home at the office, in the field or at a cocktail party. Urban warriors can stay ‘on time’ and ‘in style’ without being impractical. Available from Griffin Emblem and priced from $549 to just over $1600.

jimmyCASE streamlines your gear

Being on the go means heavy reliance on your smartphone. Organizer and pay by smartphone apps have virtually made paper agendas and cash obsolete, but it’s always a good idea to keep a few 20’s with your driver’s license just in case.

jimmyCASE manufactures a lineup of clever iPhone card holders that virtually eliminate the need for a wallet or purse. These sturdy cases have a high impact bumper and real mahogany core offering the toughest protection from hazards the urban warrior would encounter.

The ingenuity lies in the ultra strong and stretchy band that holds cards and cash securely to the phone.

The iPhone 6 wallet case held a driver’s license, an ATM card, a credit card and 2 twenty dollar bills safely and was easily accessed by simply pushing up at the bottom of the band.

Urban warriors can easily streamline their equipment checklist with adoption of the jimmyCASE. Available for iPhones with various band colors and styles including custom options. From $35.

By Doron Levy Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media