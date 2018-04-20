Affordable Ways to Give the Feel of Luxury to Your Home

There’s no need to wait for your next vacation to immerse yourself in a glamorous and luxurious atmosphere of a five-star hotel. Implementing the right expensive-looking details can help you bring such a lush ambiance to your home without spending a fortune. The key lies in combining elements that will work perfectly with your interior style and help you create a rich, sophisticated look.

Choose luxurious colours

Painting your walls is always one of the simplest yet most effective ways to create a certain effect in your home. For an expensive-looking space, you should go with a rich colour scheme that will exude sophistication. A combination of subtle neutrals, such as beiges, greys, whites, browns and blacks, will create an atmosphere of subtle elegance. For those who like bolder looks, rich, royal hues, such as blue, purple and red, will give an authentic, glamorous character to a space.

Use opulent curtains

Rich, heavy curtains are an important element of any luxurious hotel and they can give a touch of opulence to your home, as well. Not only will luxe curtains embellish your windows, but they will also create a deep, textured look in your space. You should place your curtains as high as possible and go with rich materials, such as velvet. If you can’t find a curtain design that fits your home’s general style, you can buy the fabric you want and have a seamstress create a custom-made design.

Luxurious lighting

As one of the most important luxurious elements, lighting fixtures are a must when creating a feeling of opulence in your home. The right lighting can set the tone of a room and illuminate its most beautiful features. Furthermore, lighting fixtures can be used as enchanting accent details in a luxurious home. From crystal chandeliers and elegant pendants to intricately designed lamps and sconces, you have a range of luxe lighting designs that can add glitz and glamour to your home.

Introduce lush greenery

Something as simple as greenery can completely transform a space. Fresh flowers and rich plants can always be seen in boutique hotels, so you can use them in your home to create a high-end atmosphere. While a vase of lovely flowers, such as orchids, can bring a sense of freshness to any room, stunning leafy plants can be used as accent details throughout your home. Greenery will add a rich, energising hue to your space while also making it more pleasant, open and airy.

Layer rich texture

Layers of rich texture can create a feeling of comfort and opulence that will transform your home into a luxurious haven. Layering stunning floor rugs is one of the most popular trends in high-end homes and boutique hotels. Beautiful area rugs will take centre stage in your seating areas, adding to the atmosphere of cosiness and glamour. Adding velvet or faux fur throws will also create an opulent look in your living room while elegant silk and wool are a perfect choice for your cosy, sophisticated bedroom.

Go with minimalism

To truly capture the spirit of affluence, you should focus on creating a simple yet impactful look in your home. Minimalism is the perfect interior style for this purpose as it will allow you to accentuate elegant pieces set against a subtle backdrop. Moreover, it’s a perfect solution when you’re decorating on a budget because it will enable you to add just a few luxurious details. By opting for minimalism, you’ll be able to design a home that radiates with subtle elegance and has a timeless look.

Create stunning focal points

A single focal point will capture everyone’s attention when set against a minimalist backdrop. When designing on a budget, you can treat yourself to one or two opulent details that will be under the spotlight in your space. Whether it’s a rich fireplace or a high-end chandelier, it’s important that you enable your focal point to stand out. You can treat yourself to a mesmerising armchair that you’ve always wanted or place an expensive painting above your bed. Most importantly, you should invest in a piece with a timeless value, which will embellish your home for the years to come.

Pick the right finishes

There’s nothing like a touch of gold to create an opulent look in your home. Replacing your old hardware with new one with a stunning finish will let your space truly shine. Gold finish is always a popular choice, but not the only one available. A combination of different finishes, including silver, copper, rose quartz and others, will be the perfect, expensive-looking finishing touch for your space.

Designing a luxurious home has never been more affordable owing to a world of inspiring ideas.

By Lana Hawkins Courtesy TheTopTier Digital Media