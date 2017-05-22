Airbus Corporate Jets launches private jet version of A330neo

Airbus Corporate Jets has launched a private jet version of its new A330neo. The ACJ330neo is able to fly 25 passengers up to a distance of 17,400 km, or 20 hours, which is enough to fly nonstop from Europe to Australia.

The new aircraft has a customisable cabin with conference and dining areas, a private office, bedroom, bathroom and guest seating.

Other features include the option of an onboard airport navigation system (OANS) – similar to GPS in cars – and a runway overrun prevention system (ROPS), for which insurance companies offer reduced premiums.

Like all Airbus aircraft, the ACJ330 features Category 3B autoland with a common cockpit, on which more than 100,000 pilots are already qualified, plus optional dual head-up displays (HUDs).