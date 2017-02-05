AirPortr makes your journey to the airport as easy as a green run

AirPortr are lightening the load this ski season by offering British Airways customers the opportunity to check in their skis and snowboards at their doorstep. For a limited time only, skis and snowboards go free* with all AirPortr + Bag Check-In and AirPortr bookings.

The recently launched AirPortr + Bag Check-In service brings the airport bag drop to any London home, office or hotel. Meaning holiday makers can travel bag, ski and stress free to the airport without having to lug around their heavy winter sports equipment. They’re then free to head to security when they arrive. The next time passengers will see their kit and bags will be on the baggage reclaim at their destination. AirPortr also offer a luggage pick up and delivery service without the ‘check in’ element for passengers travelling on all other airlines and a return service from airport Arrivals into London.

AirPortr is a major evolution in the passenger air travel experience. Winter sports enthusiasts can now travel with ease, avoiding the challenge of how to transport heavy or oversized kit to the airport or forking out hundreds of pounds to send ski gear via historical and outdated luggage forwarding services.

AirPortr + Bag Check-In is available on scheduled British Airways flights and AirPortr on all airline flights departing from London Heathrow, London Gatwick and London City Airports.

AirPortr + Bag Check-In starts from £30 for the first bag and AirPortr from £20. Each additional bag is £10 each. Prices are regardless of size or weight, however all luggage must be within the customer’s airline luggage allowance. Ski Pass offer bookings are made online with promotional code ‘SKIPASS’ – customers can visit about.airportr.com/skis-go-free. There has never been a better way to start your trip and reason to hit the slopes!

Courtesy AirPortr