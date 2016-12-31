Alfred Dunhill opens new store in Singapore

Alfred Dunhill has opened its very first concept store in Singapore. The concept store brings to life the British brand’s heritage of motoring, saddlery and gentlemanly inventions and adventures. The newest concept store is open in Paragon Square. Alfred Dunhill trialed a ‘garage’ pop-up store in Paragon Singapore one year ago and has since returned with this latest physical store. The British brand now has four retail stores in Singapore after first entering Singapore in 1971.

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com