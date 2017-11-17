Alila Hotels and Resorts announces 2018 expansion

Designed by locally based Palinda Kannangara Architects and Balinese interiors practice NXST Architects, Alila Koggala is slated for arrival in June 2018 in Sri Lanka, conceived to immerse guests in a tranquil setting that emphasizes biodiversity and the natural world. The lakeside property will be located near tea estates, rain forests, and wildlife habitats.

Alila Villas Koh Russey in Cambodia will arrive between August and September 2018 and will offer a combination of cozy, chic pavilions and luxurious pool villas designed by StudioGoto Singapore. Beachfront grills and dining experiences will be featured along with the Spa Alila, fitness center, and yoga studio.

Also joining the portfolio in August will be Alila SCBD in Jakarta, which will boast masterful architecture, upscale dining, and access to abundant urban amenities. Bangkok-based IAW will lead the design efforts in addition to New York-based Rockwell Group and Parisian firm GBRH.

Alila Bangsar in Kuala Lumpur and the Cliff in Uluwatu, Bali are both expected to open in late 2018. Crafted by London-based Neri & Hu, Alila Bangsar will welcome guests via a lobby on the 40th floor of an industrial high rise. The locally inspired 126-room hotel will frame expansive vistas and feature a spa. Situated in a secluded Balinese corner, the WOHA-designed Cliff will overlook the Indian Ocean.

