America’s iconic brand Brooks Brothers forays on Tata CLiQ

Tata CLiQ Luxury, the Tata group’s multi-brand luxury e-commerce platform has announced the addition of America’s iconic clothing brand Brooks Brothers to its brand portfolio.

Tata CLiQ Luxury will host more than 500 curated styles from Brooks Brothers Main Line and Brooks Brothers Red Fleece collection in the apparel and accessories categories for men. This is the first brand on Tata CLiQ Luxury to offer a phygital experience to the discerning customer base with the curated collection of equivalent styles available online and across Brooks Brothers stores in India.

Brooks Brothers was the first brand to offer ready-to-wear clothing and has continued with iconic product introductions such as seersucker, madras, the non-iron shirt and the original button-down collar. Through the online partnership with Tata CLiQ Luxury, the brand will continue to uphold its traditions and values of being a fashion innovator and the ‘go-to’ brand for every generation. The products will be shipped directly from the brand store and home delivered either by standard delivery mode or express delivery mode. Tata CLiQ Luxury will also offer CLiQ and PiQ services across 10 Brooks Brothers stores in India where consumers can choose to CLiQ online and walk-into the store to PiQ the merchandise. The Brooks Brothers collection on Tata CLiQ Luxury is priced between Rs 3,490 – Rs 90,000.

Speaking on the launch Business Head, Tata CLiQ Luxury and Women’s Fashion Business, Gurvinderjit Samra said “It is our constant endeavor to offer our consumers the best and authentic Indian and international brands across categories. Our partnership with Brooks Brothers will further strengthen our brand portfolio for men and will also give them a seamless online and offline experience.”

Business Head, Brooks Brothers India, Anand Nair said, “Brooks Brothers has a distinguished heritage and is woven into the history of American clothing. Its two-hundred-year old legacy combined with fine tailoring and contemporary offerings continue to appeal to consumers across the world. By partnering with Tata CLiQ Luxury, we aim to expand our online footprint and extend a renewed brand experience to our patrons in India.”

In India, Brooks Brothers operate through a joint venture partnership with Reliance Brands Ltd. With Tata CLiQ Luxury increasing its consumer base each month, including those from Tier II towns, Brooks Brothers will be able to reach a scalable consumers base across the country.

Tata CLiQ Luxury currently offers 13 premium luxury and bridge-to-luxury fashion brands such as Hugo Boss, Armani Jeans, Coach, Furla, Tumi, G-Star, Michael Kors, Armani Exchange, M Missoni and True Religion and is the definitive destination for Luxury brand shoppers. Consumers will be able to experience more categories and brands in the coming months.

