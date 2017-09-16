AMG’s Project One Hypercar is Like Unwrapping All Your Christmas Presents at Once

The hypercar segment is starting to get exciting

Unveiled ahead of its public display at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the Mercedes-AMG Project One has the goal of bringing Formula 1 technology to the road. As expected, the high-performance hybrid produces over 1,000 horsepower and has a top speed of at least 217 mph (350 km/h). According to Mercedes-AMG, the powertrain comes directly from Formula 1 with a 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 engine combined with four electric motors. The mid-engine setup is capable of reaching speeds of 11,000 rpm, which is currently unique for a production, road-going car.

The front axle is purely electrically driven, with two 120-kW electric motors. Although it likely doesn’t appeal to anyone purchasing the Project One, the hypercar will be capable of travelling up to 15.5 miles (25 kilometers) on electric power alone. The entire powertrain is paired to an AMG eight-speed automatic transmission.

The exterior styling is extreme, as expected from a hypercar. The roof features an air intake derived from Formula 1, and like race cars, the doors open forwards and upwards. The Project One gets exclusive 10-spoke, forged aluminum wheels with center lock. Up front at 19×10-inch wheels wrapped with 235/35/19 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires, while the rear gets much wider and larger 20×12-inch wheels with 335/30/20 Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. The German automaker said the tires are exclusively developed for the hypercar.

Stopping performance comes from an advanced, weight-optimized ceramic high-performance compound braking system.

And as a car intended for the street, it seats two with bucket seats that have adjustable backrests integrated into the monocoque. The pedals and steering wheel are adjustable, so the driver can set an ideal driving position.

“Motorsport is not an end in itself for us. Faced with intense competition, we develop technologies from which our production vehicles also subsequently benefit. We are drawing on our experiences and successes from three constructors’ and drivers’ world championships to bring Formula 1 technology to the road for the first time: in Mercedes-AMG Project ONE,” says Dr Dieter Zetsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Head of Mercedes-Benz Cars.

