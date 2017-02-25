Are You Ready for the Red Carpet? Designer Jewelry, Timepieces and Luxury Goods Go to Auction on Oscar Sunday at L.A.’s Abell Auction Company

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Have you ever dreamed of owning the glamorous jewels and accessories worn by Hollywood celebrities? Abell Auction Company invites you to join the world of high fashion at its quarterly fine art, antique and jewelry sale this Oscar Sunday, Feb. 26, in Los Angeles!

An exclusive collection of red carpet quality jewelry, timepieces and luxury goods by Bulgari, Louis Vitton, Rolex, Tiffany & Company and other iconic designers will go to live auction starting at 10 a.m. Bid for the best prices on these stunning creations in person or online. Items range in value from $3,000 to $100,000. A complete catalog is available at www.Abell.com.

Featured auction items

5.98 carat pear-shaped diamond ring

5.03 carat cut-cornered rectangular brilliant diamond

4.46 carat diamond ring

3.37 carat Tiffany & Company diamond engagement ring

Diamond rivière necklaces, rings and brooches

Platinum, diamond & baroque pearl tiara

Yellow sapphire cocktail ring

Collection of Rolex, Bulgari, Breuget, Tiffany & Company, and Ulysse Nardine timepieces

An exquisite assortment of fine art, antiques, 20th Century design, and decorations from premier Southern California estates also will be sold.

Items can be previewed on Feb. 22-25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Abell gallery, 2613 Yates Ave., Los Angeles, 90040.

Details

Live Auction (bid in person or online): Sun., Feb. 26, 10 a.m.

Auction Preview: Wed.-Sat., Feb. 22-25, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Abell Auction Company Gallery, 2613 Yates Ave., Los Angeles, 90040

More Information: www.abell.com or 323.724.8102

Courtesy BusinessWire