Aston Martin collaborates with Triton for Project Neptune submersible

Aston Martin announced a creative collaboration with Triton, a specialist in the design, manufacture and operation of submersibles for researchers, explorers and superyacht owners. Founded in Florida by L. Bruce Jones and Patrick Lahey, the team at Triton is committed to producing the safest and best performing, deep-diving submersibles in the world.

Project Neptune marries Triton’s diving and operational expertise with Aston Martin’s design, materials, and craftsmanship. Overseen by Aston Martin Consulting, the partnership has shaped a unique concept that will lead to an exclusive, strictly-limited edition vehicle. Project Neptune takes Triton’s acclaimed Low Profile (LP) three-person platform as a basis upon which to explore a new iteration of Aston Martin’s progressive design language.

Aston Martin Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman and his team have transformed Triton’s compact LP platform, creating a vehicle with beautiful proportions.

“Project Neptune is defined by its sleek, elegant exterior,” says Reichman, “we have used forms and proportions that express the same devotion to design, engineering and beauty that shape our cars, such as the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar project.”

“We have always admired Aston Martin. The marque represents a deeply held passion for technology, engineering and timeless, elegant design,” said Patrick Lahey, President of Triton Submarines LLC. “From our first interaction, it was apparent that Triton and Aston Martin were natural partners and our complimentary values will be realised in this truly exciting project.”

Courtesy CPP-Luxury.com