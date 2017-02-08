Aston Martin delves further into lifestyle with fashion photography exhibit

British automaker Aston Martin is supporting its mission to branch out as a lifestyle brand rather than just automotive with an in-store exhibit celebrating the work of an acclaimed photographer.

Aston Martin’s “Mark Shaw: A Moment in Time” will commemorate the work of the late photographer by displaying his art from the 1950s, featuring photographs of fashion and celebrities. The exhibit will open at Aston Martin’s experimental boutique, No. 8 Dover Street in London, following the city’s Fashion Week.

“We’re excited to be hosting this beautiful collection of photographs from a bygone era at No.8 Dover Street,”said Marek Reichman, executive vice president and chief creative officer at Aston Martin.

Lifestyle brand

Photographer Mark Shaw was known for his work in LIFE magazine and fashion publications. He photographed various celebrities and fashion icons such as First Lady Jacqueline and President John F. Kennedy, actress/model Bridget Bardot, Grace Kelly, Elizabeth Taylor, Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel and countless others.

After Mr. Shaw passed away in 1969, his work was scarcely seen, as it was put in storage. The automaker is hoping to shine a light on his prolific work during the 1950s with its exhibit.

The exhibit is appearing at its Dover Street storefront, its first experimental boutique.

Aston Martin at No. 8 Dover Street in London translates the brand’s Art of Living concept into a bricks-and-mortar environment, establishing a place for shopping, classes, exhibits and events. Aston Martin, much like a number of other automakers, has been branching out beyond automobiles, looking to associate its vehicles with a mindset and way of life (see more).

Mark Shaw: A Moment in Time is an extension of that brand ethos. The exhibit will begin Feb. 23 and run for six weeks, featuring works curated by the Mark Shaw Photographic Archive.

Each of the photographs are extremely rare, with only 30 prints or less in existence. Prices of each print start at 865 pounds, or $1,082 at current exchange.

Curators are hoping buyers will be enticed to join celebrities such as Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Cindy Crawford and Jennifer Aniston, who also own prints by Mr. Shaw.

Art of living

The exhibit is apart of Aston Martin’s Art of Living campaign.

The automaker recently hoped to transport consumers on a journey to live out its brand lifestyle with a series of experiences under the Art of Living ethos.

Adventure seekers are be able to book and experience exciting trips such as ice driving on Mont Blanc in Italy, complete a road trip up the coast of California or get up close and personal at a pre-season testing Red Bull race.

Throughout 2017, consumers will be able to purchase the one-of-a-kind experiences produced by Aston Martin that fit within the Art of Living name, but its video accompaniment is lacking innovation (see more).

“Mark Shaw’s work for LIFE and other publications has become a captivating collection and we are delighted to be able to share it with everyone who visits our brand centre,” Mr. Reichman said.

By Courtesy Luxury Daily